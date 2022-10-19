Generac (GNRC) Stock Sinks 20% on Lowered Guidance

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) stock is falling on Wednesday after the energy technology manufacturing company lowered its guidance for 2022.
Starting off the guidance cut is an expected ful-year net sales growth range of 22% to 24%. That’s down from the previous guidance, which had the company expecting net sales growth between 36% and 40% for full-year 2022.
To go along with that, Generac says it now expects the net income margin for 2022 to range between 9% and 10%. The company’s prior guidance had it expecting the net income margin to range from 13% to 14%.
The final guidance update from the company is for its adjusted EBITDA margin. This is now expected to come in between 18% and 19%. Yet again, that’s lower than prior guidance for between 21.5% and 22.5%.
Preliminary Q3 Results Aren’t Helping GNRC Stock
The company’s preliminary results for the third quarter of 2022 aren’t helping things, either. They include adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.75. That’s nowhere close to the $3.21 per share that Wall Street is expecting. It’s also a drop from the $2.35 per share reported the same time last year.
Generac’s preliminary revenue of $1.09 billion is also a disappointment. That’s another miss next to analysts’ estimate of $1.33 billion, even if it does represent a 15% year-over-year (YOY) increase from $943 million.
All of this news has heavy trading dragging GNRC stock down as traders sell shares. As of this writing, more than 4 million shares have changed hands. That’s well above the daily average trading volume of about 1.3 million shares.
GNRC stock is down 20.1% as of Wednesday morning.
