BE Stock Alert: Bloom Energy Soars on Q3 Results

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) stock is shining brightly on Friday after the company released earnings reports for the third quarter of 2022.
That’s despite Bloom Energy reporting adjusted earnings per share of -20 cents. That comes in wider than the -9 cents per share that Wall Street was expecting. It also matches what was reported in the same period of the year prior.
However, the company’s revenue of $292.27 million is a completely different story. This blows past analysts’ revenue estimate of $274.92 million for the period. It’s also a 41.1% increase compared to the $207.23 million reported in the third quarter of 2021.
Executives Reaffirm BE’s Q4 Outlook
Greg Cameron, executive vice president and CFO of Bloom Energy, had the following to say in the earnings report.
“We had a very strong operating quarter, delivering record third quarter revenue and strengthening our liquidity position to fund our growth. We remain confident in our business and are reaffirming our 2022 financial guidance.”
BE stock is seeing strong trading on Friday after posting its earnings report. As of this writing, more than 3.2 million shares of the company’s stock have changed hands. That’s quickly approaching its daily average trading volume of 3.4 million shares.
BE stock is up 5.4% as of Friday morning after seeing greater gains in earlier trading today.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.