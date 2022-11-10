Coupang (CPNG) Stock Gains 15% on Surprise Profit

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) stock is rising higher on Thursday thanks to the company’s earnings report for the third quarter of 2022.
The big news that has investors excited today is the company’s earnings per share of 5 cents. That’s a surprise profit compared to the -3 cents per share that Wall Street was expecting. It’s also a positive switch from the -19 cents reported in the same period of the year prior.
To go along with that, Coupang reported a net income of $90.68 million. That’s much better than the company’s net loss of $323.98 million reported in the third quarter of 2021.
Gaurav Anand, CFO of Coupang, said the following about the company’s profits.
“Much of the recent improvement has been the result of investments in technology, infrastructure, supply chain optimization, and process innovation. We are proud of our teams and the operational excellence that they continue to demonstrate while creating new moments of wow for our customers.”
Revenue Didn’t Go As Expected in Q3
That’s due to Coupang’s revenue of $5.1 billion missing analysts’ estimate of $5.21 billion for the quarter. Even so, it represents a 10% year-over-year growth compared to $4.64 billion.
Investors are reacting well to today’s earnings news with shares of CPNG stock up 15% as of Thursday morning. However, shares are still down 34.9% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.