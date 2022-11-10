Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

It’s time to start the day with an overview of the biggest pre-market stock movers traders need to know about for Thursday!
There’s loads of earnings reports to go over this morning with many companies reporting Q3 results.
Let’s dive into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) stock is rocketing more than 82% as the Series N non-voting common stock starts trading after a stock split dividend.
- Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD) shares are soaring over 82% after getting court approval to continue normal operations during its bankruptcy.
- Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) stock is surging more than 23% with the release of its fiscal Q2 2023 earnings report.
- Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) shares are rising over 17% after beating earnings estimates for Q3.
- Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) stock is climbing close to 17% with the release of its latest earnings report.
- Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) shares are increasing more than 16% after posting earnings for the thrid quarter of 2022.
- Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT) stock is gaining over 15% this morning.
- Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) shares are getting a more than 15% boost alongside positive news in its Q3 earnings report.
- Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) stock is jumping about 15% this morning.
- OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) shares are up over 14% following its recent public debut through a spinoff and merger.
10 Top Losers
- Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) stock is crashing more than 31% with the release of its thrid-quarter earnings report.
- Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) shares are plummeting over 27% alongside shrinking profits in Q3.
- Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO) stock is diving more than 24% as revenue misses Q3 estimates.
- Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) shares are taking an over 17% beating after missing earnings estimates.
- Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) stock is falling more than 13% with the release of its latest earnings report.
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) shares are dropping over 11% following a recent rally.
- Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) stock is sliding more than 11% after putting out weak guidance for Q4.
- SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) shares are slipping over 10% after announcing the date for its next earnings report.
- Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC) stock is dipping more than 10% following yesterday’s elections.
- Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 10% after an unexpected rally late yesterday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.