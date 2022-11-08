FTX Token Price Predictions: Can the FTT Crypto Survive the Storm?

FTX Token (FTT-USD) price predictions are a hot topic on Tuesday as investors react to the latest worries about the crypto exchange.
Let’s start with the biggest concern traders have: Alameda Research‘s balance sheet. This is a sister company to FTX and a recent report claims it relies heavily on FTT tokens. This has shaken traders as previous data suggested the two didn’t have such a close relationship.
Next we have Binance (BNB-USD) stepping into the battle as the FTX reports circulate. Specifically, CEO Changpeng Zhao says the crypto exchange will be liquidating its entire holdings of FTT tokens.
These couple of bits of news have investors concerned about the future of FTX and FTT. That makes sense and we’re checking in with experts to see where the crypto could head over the next year. Let’s get into that below!
FTX Token Price Predictions
- Starting off our price predictions is WalletInvestor with its one-year forecast of $0.820.
- DigitalCoinPrice is next on our list with its average 2023 price estimate of $30.85 for 2023.
- Closing out our coverage of FTX today is Gov Capital and its one-year estimate of $82.462289284536.
It looks like there’s still hope for FTX Token yet based on those price predictions. The majority of them are positive considering the token’s price of $17.96 as of this writing. Even so, FTT is down 21.2% over the prior 24-hour period as of Tuesday alongside a 182.2% increase in trading volume.
