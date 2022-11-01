Rarible Price Predictions: What’s Next for the RARI Crypto After 110% Price Spike?

One of the most impressive movers in the crypto world today is a lesser-known project called Rarible (RARI-USD). This surge, which has seen Rarible rocket more than 110% at the time of writing, is among the spikes many didn’t see coming. Accordingly, interest in Rarible price predictions is noticeably higher than usual.
The direction this project is headed from here remains unknown. Typically, moves like these can often spark continued rallies for a few days, but a selloff and profit-taking typically follow this kind of violent move. That said, for now, investors may at least be intrigued by what this project has to offer.
Rarible’s focus on non-fungible tokens (NFTs) is something investors seem to like. The NFT space has been through peaks and troughs over the past year. That said, this remains a high-growth area of the market many crypto investors are focused on. With a platform enabling NFT trading, as well as the ability for users to issue their own NFTs, there’s a lot to like about this project’s growth potential over the long-term.
With that said, let’s dive into where the experts see this token headed from here.
Rarible Price Predictions
For context, RARI currently trades at $5.08 per token.
- WalletInvestor provides a rather bearish one-year price prediction of only 18 cents for RARI.
- However, Gov Capital is much more bullish, forecasting RARI could be worth $14.58 in one year and $35.86 in five years.
- DigitalCoinPrice puts forward a 2023 and 2027 average price target of $8.42 and $16.11, respectively, for this token.
