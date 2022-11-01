Rarible Price Predictions: What’s Next for the RARI Crypto After 110% Price Spike?

Here's where the experts think Rarible could be headed from here

By Chris MacDonald, InvestorPlace Contributor Nov 1, 2022, 1:56 pm EDT
  • Rarible (RARI-USD) is a big mover in the crypto world, surging triple digits in today’s session.
  • This move comes on little news, suggesting the rally could be speculative in nature.
  • Accordingly, experts appear to be mixed on their outlook for this potentially high-growth token.
Rarible price predictions - Rarible Price Predictions: What’s Next for the RARI Crypto After 110% Price Spike?

Source: Tada Images / Shutterstock

One of the most impressive movers in the crypto world today is a lesser-known project called Rarible (RARI-USD). This surge, which has seen Rarible rocket more than 110% at the time of writing, is among the spikes many didn’t see coming. Accordingly, interest in Rarible price predictions is noticeably higher than usual.

The direction this project is headed from here remains unknown. Typically, moves like these can often spark continued rallies for a few days, but a selloff and profit-taking typically follow this kind of violent move. That said, for now, investors may at least be intrigued by what this project has to offer.

Rarible’s focus on non-fungible tokens (NFTs) is something investors seem to like. The NFT space has been through peaks and troughs over the past year. That said, this remains a high-growth area of the market many crypto investors are focused on. With a platform enabling NFT trading, as well as the ability for users to issue their own NFTs, there’s a lot to like about this project’s growth potential over the long-term.

With that said, let’s dive into where the experts see this token headed from here.

Rarible Price Predictions

For context, RARI currently trades at $5.08 per token.

  • WalletInvestor provides a rather bearish one-year price prediction of only 18 cents for RARI.
  • However, Gov Capital is much more bullish, forecasting RARI could be worth $14.58 in one year and $35.86 in five years.
  • DigitalCoinPrice puts forward a 2023 and 2027 average price target of $8.42 and $16.11, respectively, for this token.

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Chris MacDonald’s love for investing led him to pursue an MBA in Finance and take on a number of management roles in corporate finance and venture capital over the past 15 years. His experience as a financial analyst in the past, coupled with his fervor for finding undervalued growth opportunities, contribute to his conservative, long-term investing perspective.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2022/11/rarible-price-predictions-whats-next-for-the-rari-crypto-after-110-price-spike/.

©2022 InvestorPlace Media, LLC