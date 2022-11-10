Solana Price Predictions: Where Will the SOL Crypto Go After FTX Fallout?

Solana (SOL-USD) price predictions are a hot topic on Thursday as the crypto gets wrapped up in the recent FTX drama.
The big news here is Alameda Research, a sister company to FTX, holding $900 million in locked SOL. That same amount is about to be unlocked, which has investors worried that dilution is on the way.
That held true yesterday with the price of SOL dropping. However, now the crypto is rising higher in trading today. And that has traders wondering if the crypto if the token will continue to rise or start to fall again as more drama comes from FTX.
Let’s get into that with a breakdown of the latest Solana price predictions below!
Solana Price Predictions
- Starting off our list of price estimates is Gov Capital with its one-year forecast of $232.87274848095 for SOL.
- Next up we have WalletInvestor with its one-year price target of $1.675 for the token.
- Closing out the Solana price predictions is DigitalCoinPrice with its average estimate of $30.13 in 2023.
Those Solana price predictions are all over the place. However, they are overall positive next to its current price of $18.54. Investors will also note that SOL is up 13.6% over the prior 24-hour period as it sees a 19.5% drop in trading volume.
Crypto traders seeking out more of the latest market news will want to keep reading!
InvestorPlace has all of the most recent crypto coverage worth knowing about on Thursday! That includes a list of penny cryptos to consider, what’s going on with MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR), and more. You can catch up on all of this news at the following links!
More Thursday Stock Market News
- 3 Cheap Altcoins to Buy If You’re Looking for Penny Cryptos
- 5 Investors Betting Big on MicroStrategy (MSTR) Stock
- Why Did Crypto Crash This Week?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.