Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

We’re starting off the day with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Tuesday morning!
Moving stocks this morning are clinical trial data, earnings reports, business updates, and more.
Let’s jump into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) stock is rocketing more than 94% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) shares are soaring over 53% after releasing positive clinical trial data.
- Starry Group Holdings (NYSE:STRY) stock is surging more than 45% as it also sees heavy early morning trading today.
- Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL) shares are gaining over 36% with the release of its latest earnings report.
- MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) stock is increasing more than 29% after entering into an asset sale agreement.
- ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) shares are rising close to 28% after announcing its expansion into the chemical vapor market.
- MamaMancini’s (NASDAQ:MMMB) stock is climbing over 25% after posting earnings for Q3.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) shares are getting a more than 22% boost on no clear news.
- Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIE) stock is jumping over 20% ahead of a business update on Dec. 15.
- Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) shares are up 20% without any recent news.
10 Top Losers
- Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) stock is crashing more than 41% as it prepares to delist shares.
- Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) shares are plummeting over 27% after warning of insignificant cash over the next month.
- Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG) stock is diving more than 24% following a rally yesterday.
- Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) shares are decreasing 20% after heading higher yesterday.
- Brainstorm Cell (NASDAQ:BCLI) stock is taking an over 19% beating after rising yesterday on an FDA meeting request.
- Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) shares are sliding more than 17% after a recent rally.
- Getaround (NYSE:GETR) stock is dropping over 16% after a poor public debut.
- Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) shares are slipping more than 16% after clinical trial data sent it higher yesterday.
- iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) stock is dipping over 16% on Tuesday morning.
- China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 15% after a rally yesterday.
