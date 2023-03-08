What Are Stocks Doing Today?

Investors wondering what stocks are doing today are in luck as we have an answer to that question!
The stock market is seeing some interesting movements today. This has the major indices seeing mixed results with some climbing higher and others falling. This movement comes alongside a few bits of news that traders will want to keep in mind.
First off, investors will note that interest rate hikes are likely going to continue. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said as much while speaking with lawmakers on Tuesday. He even mentioned the possibility of a half-point increase in interest rates as the U.S. central bank attempts to battle inflation.
To go along with this, the February ADP National Employment report included more jobs than expected. That came in at 242,000 jobs as compared to the 200,000 jobs economists were expecting for the month.
This is worth keeping in mind as increasing hiring may affect the Federal Reverse’s upcoming actions. More people working and spending money could further feed inflation, which the agency is trying to avoid. This has investors waiting for the February jobs report coming out this Friday for more details.
Let’s get what this news is doing to stocks today below!
What Stock Are Doing On Wednesday
- The Dow Jones is down a quarter of a percentage point as of Wednesday morning.
- The S&P 500 is up 0.1% as of this writing.
- The Nasdaq is up 0.3% on Wednesday morning.
- The Small Cap 2000 is getting an almost 0.1% boost today.
There’s even more stock market news traders will want to know about below!
InvestorPlace is home to all of the hottest stock market news traders need to know about on Wednesday! That includes why shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA), Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) and Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) stock are in the news today. You can read all about these matters at the following links!
More Wednesday Stock Market News
- XELA Stock Alert: Why Is Exela Technologies Down 12% Today?
- Why Is Castor Maritime (CTRM) Stock Up 112% Today?
- MULN Stock Alert: Nasdaq Gives Mullen 180 Days to Reach $1
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.