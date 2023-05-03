Louis Navellier Issues URGENT Bank Run Update

“We’re just days away from an unprecedented $8.3 trillion banking shock that’s virtually guaranteed to happen. Now is the time to prepare.”

Tue, May 9 at 7:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
Sign Up Now
SPECIAL REPORT 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket

3 Stocks and Cryptos With the Highest Potential Returns

If high-risk, high-reward assets are your thing, look no further

By Omor Ibne Ehsan May 7, 2023, 4:00 am EDT
  • If you’re only worried about upside, these stocks and cryptos have some of the highest possible returns in the market.
  • aTyr Pharma (LIFE): A blistering 737.21% upside — but it all depends on one drug.
  • Clearfield (CLFD): Reduced guidance may lead to downgrades in the near term, but long-term outlooks seems robust.
  • Render Token (RNDR-USD): Even at these levels, rising demand for GPU power will likely lead to higher gains.
stocks and cryptos with high returns - 3 Stocks and Cryptos With the Highest Potential Returns

Source: Ewa Studio / Shutterstock.com

If you are only concerned about upside potential, looking into some stocks and cryptos with high returns is the way to go. The current environment is indeed very risky, with a recent rate hike and a recession on the horizon. Still, there are high-risk, high-return assets that can deliver multibagger gains if you’re lucky.

However, I would note that chasing high upside potential comes with a lot of risks as you’d have to step foot into speculative territory. But the rewards can be just as rewarding if you play your cards right.

With that in mind, let’s look at three such names:

LIFE aTyr Pharma, Inc. $2.15
CLFD Clearfield, Inc. $35.27
RNDR-USD Render Token $2.08

aTyr Pharma (LIFE)

Biotechnology stocks, biomedical stocks
Source: aslysun / Shutterstock.com

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) is among the most speculative bets on the market right now. Biotech companies naturally come with a lot of risks, but aTyr Pharma is especially risky as its success depends on just one drug candidate, efzofitimod, a promising treatment for fibrotic lung diseases.

As the company states, “We believe that by targeting NRP2 to resolve aberrant immune responses, efzofitimod presents a novel mechanism of action, and could prove an effective therapeutic alternative with less toxicity compared to current standard of care for patients with severe inflammatory diseases where there remains a high unmet medical need.”

Simply put, this one drug may make or break this company. But the data is promising and analysts are bullish.

The average analyst price target here is $18, a 737.21% upside potential in just one year.

Clearfield (CLFD)

llustrative Editorial of Clearfield Inc website homepage. Clearfield Inc logo visible on display screen.
Source: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) has been trading at bargain prices after the selloffs in 2022 and I believe the latest selloffs after its Q2 earnings report make it too compelling to ignore. The company beat Zacks Consensus Estimate of 55 cents per share with quarterly earnings of 67 cents per share.

However, its revenue of $71.8 million, up 34.2% year-over-year, missed by $180,000. Sales guidance came down substantially to $267.5 million at the midpoint, down 45% from 2022. That’s why the stock has shaved off a quarter of its value.

Still, that’s near what analysts expect at the low end. For 2024, revenue is expected to bounce back to $366 million at the lowest and continue the robust growth trajectory. Even then, the company will likely outperform if the economy cooperates and fiber optic products rise in demand.

The average analyst price target of $98.83 presents a 180.22% upside potential. That’s likely to be revised down in the coming weeks, but I believe it is a multibagger stock if you hold it for a few years.

Render Token (RNDR)

Crypto coins on a phone screen showing stats for various cryptocurrencies.. best cryptos
Source: Chinnapong / Shutterstock

Render Token (RNDR-USD) is among the hottest cryptos this year as it has quintupled its value in the past few months. The project aims to make GPU computing power easily accessible to individuals and institutions worldwide at a much cheaper rate by pooling rented GPU power through the blockchain and reselling it in bulk.

I believe that’s an excellent idea, as tailwinds in sectors such as cloud computing, gaming and artificial intelligence have all pushed the demand for more GPU computing power. As the Render Network gains popularity, I expect institutions to jump on board, as renting pooled GPU computing power is much cheaper than buying or maintaining massive data centers that are needed to render movies and run cloud gaming or machine learning programs.

Conversely, I would wait before buying RNDR right now. Unless Bitcoin (BTC-USD) breaks above $30,000 and holds at that level, avoiding the crypto market as a whole is a good idea. But keep RNDR in your notes for the long run, as I expect it to be a multibagger, even if you buy at these levels. Still, you will likely be able to grab these tokens for much cheaper in the next few months.

On the date of publication, Omor Ibne Ehsan did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Omor Ibne Ehsan is a writer at InvestorPlace. He is a self-taught investor with a focus on growth and cyclical stocks that have strong fundamentals and long-term potential. He also has an interest in high-risk, high-reward investments such as cryptocurrencies and penny stocks. You can follow him on LinkedIn.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2023/05/3-stocks-and-cryptos-with-the-highest-potential-returns/.

©2023 InvestorPlace Media, LLC