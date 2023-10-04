Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

We’re starting off the day with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers traders need to know about on Wednesday.
Today’s biggest movers include several special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) stocks, as well as other companies rising and falling on the latest news.
Let’s get into that news down below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Stonebridge Acquisition (NASDAQ:APAC) stock is rocketing 60% as several SPAC shares rally today.
- Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition (NASDAQ:CMCA) shares are soaring close to 60% despite a lack of news from the SPAC.
- HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) stock is surging nearly 60% without any clear news to report today.
- Black Mountain Acquisition (NYSE:BMAC) shares are gaining almost 60% as it joins in on the SPAC stock rally.
- Blueriver Acquisition (NYSEMKT:BLUA) stock is rising more than 59% on Wednesday morning.
- Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) stock is climbing over 58% this morning.
- Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) shares are heading more than 22% higher after getting a delisting notice.
- Podcastone (NASDAQ:PODC) stock is jumping over 33% following a new partnership.
- Freeline (NASDAQ:FRLN) shares are getting a more than 43% boost with positive clinical trial news.
- Conduit Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CDT) shares are increasing more than 14% after completing a SPAC merger.
10 Top Losers
- Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) stock is plummeting 60% despite clinical trial dosing news.
- Nvni Group (NASDAQ:NVNI) shares are crashing more than 59% following a SPAC merger.
- Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) stock is diving over 23% after completing an audit.
- A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) shares are decreasing more than 14% alongside a lowered revenue outlook.
- Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) stock is tumbling close to 13% after releasing its latest earnings report.
- Ocean Biomedical (NASDAQ:OCEA) shares are taking an over 10% beating after announcing an amendment to an agreement with a financial partner.
- Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:CNXA) stock is dropping almost 10% on Wednesday morning.
- Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI) stock is sliding over 9% this morning.
- WeWork (NYSE:WE) shares are dipping more than 8% as it skips interest payments.
- Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) close out our pre-market stock movers down over 6%.
