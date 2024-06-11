FREE REPORT 7 Top A.I. Stocks for 2024

Meme Season Is Back! 3 Cryptos to Buy for 100X Gains Before They Go Viral

Ride the meme crypto wave with these speculative plays

By Omor Ibne Ehsan Jun 11, 2024, 1:53 pm EDT

  • Meme cryptos are back with a vengeance! These three high-risk, high-reward meme tokens could deliver massive gains if they go viral.
  • Banano (BAN): A Nano (XNO) fork with an active community, free transactions and a unique folding feature to earn more tokens.
  • Trump Mania (TMANIA): This Trump-themed memecoin could surge on catalysts like his upcoming sentencing or a potential 2024 election win.
  • Hedgehog in the fog (HIF): A new meme coin in the rapidly growing TON (TON) ecosystem.
Source: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Meme cryptos have been doing very well over the past few months. Micro-cap meme tokens across many chains have been taking off one after another. This time, though, we’re seeing memecoins on many alternative chains perform well, and they’ve been driving most of the excitement in the crypto space as of late.

I believe the meme rally can go on as long as big-cap cryptos remain quiet and utility projects continue sliding down. Crypto traders will go where the money is, and memecoins offer both money and thrill.

That said, you should be very careful with these cryptos. You’ll likely lose money and should see memecoins as nothing more than lottery tickets. Do your own research and only throw “fun money” into these cryptos once you have the risks in mind. Let’s take a look!

Banano (BAN-USD)

Blue violet vector background. Bitcoin and blockchain. Electronic cryptocurrency and modern technology. Online banking, and financial communications. World wide web. Hot Cryptos to Buy
Source: Vit-Mar / Shutterstock.com

Banano (BAN-USD) is a memecoin with the most “utility” I have come across. This crypto project is a fork of Nano (XNO-USD). Much like Nano, Banano has a peer-to-peer blockchain model that allows fully free transactions. These transactions are very fast and, theoretically, infinitely scalable with very little power input.

That said, the downside is that you don’t have smart contracts or anything flashy except transactions. Banano also isn’t on many big exchanges, though there is an active Reddit community that is pushing for listings regularly. People can get more Banano by “folding.” You can basically lend your computing power to the healthcare industry for more Banano, which I think makes it very useful compared to most meme cryptos.

This is a memecoin, after all, so I won’t get too much into utility. The price is currently on a historical floor with a market cap of just $8 million, so I think there is very good upside potential here.

Trump Mania (TMANIA-USD)

Trump campaign merchandise available for sale across the street from the Maricopa County Recorder includes t-shirts, hats, socks, toys and accessories. Super Trump crypto, STRUMP
Source: Rebekah Zemansky / Shutterstock.com

Trump Mania (TMANIA-USD) is much more high-risk than Banano. This is a new project that saw some explosive growth recently but all of it has cooled down. However, I think there are some catalysts ahead that can add more fuel to the fire going forward.

I’ll try not to get political but Trump will be having his sentencing in July. That could boost this crypto a lot as any harsh sentence would surpass the publicity Trump got during his conviction.

Moreover, polls currently show that Trump is ahead right now and if we see a swing like we did last time in many key battleground states there is a good chance he will win. This crypto could capitalize off of that if it doesn’t die by then, of course.

Hedgehog in the fog (HIF-USD)

Macro view of miner working for bitcoins mine pool. Devices and technology for mining cryptocurrency. Mining cryptocurrency concept. MARA stock. Crypto mining.
Source: Yev_1234 / Shutterstock

Hedgehog in the fog (HIF-USD) is a new hyped memecoin on TON (TON-USD). In less than a week after the launch, HIF has become the biggest meme community in the whole TON ecosystem, which has seen significant growth in the past few months. Memecoins on that chain could also see a lot of hype going forward. This project is very new and has already been listed on a big exchange: MEXC.

More than that, HIF is now the 2nd pool on TON, only NOT is ahead. As such, they have a pretty big marketing budget, HIF may blast off, especially with the significant KOL support they have, including Coach K Crypto.

I think more listings are to come as it is by the same market maker as Beercoin (BEER-USD). Buying the crypto early at a $4 million market cap leaves room for significant moves to the upside in the coming weeks. Beercoin reached a market cap of over $300 million at one point.

On the date of publication, Omor Ibne Ehsan did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Omor Ibne Ehsan is a writer at InvestorPlace. He is a self-taught investor with a focus on growth and cyclical stocks that have strong fundamentals, value, and long-term potential. He also has an interest in high-risk, high-reward investments such as cryptocurrencies and penny stocks. You can follow him on LinkedIn.

