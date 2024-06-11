Meme Season Is Back! 3 Cryptos to Buy for 100X Gains Before They Go Viral

Meme cryptos have been doing very well over the past few months. Micro-cap meme tokens across many chains have been taking off one after another. This time, though, we’re seeing memecoins on many alternative chains perform well, and they’ve been driving most of the excitement in the crypto space as of late.
I believe the meme rally can go on as long as big-cap cryptos remain quiet and utility projects continue sliding down. Crypto traders will go where the money is, and memecoins offer both money and thrill.
That said, you should be very careful with these cryptos. You’ll likely lose money and should see memecoins as nothing more than lottery tickets. Do your own research and only throw “fun money” into these cryptos once you have the risks in mind. Let’s take a look!
Banano (BAN-USD)
Banano (BAN-USD) is a memecoin with the most “utility” I have come across. This crypto project is a fork of Nano (XNO-USD). Much like Nano, Banano has a peer-to-peer blockchain model that allows fully free transactions. These transactions are very fast and, theoretically, infinitely scalable with very little power input.
That said, the downside is that you don’t have smart contracts or anything flashy except transactions. Banano also isn’t on many big exchanges, though there is an active Reddit community that is pushing for listings regularly. People can get more Banano by “folding.” You can basically lend your computing power to the healthcare industry for more Banano, which I think makes it very useful compared to most meme cryptos.
This is a memecoin, after all, so I won’t get too much into utility. The price is currently on a historical floor with a market cap of just $8 million, so I think there is very good upside potential here.
Trump Mania (TMANIA-USD)
Trump Mania (TMANIA-USD) is much more high-risk than Banano. This is a new project that saw some explosive growth recently but all of it has cooled down. However, I think there are some catalysts ahead that can add more fuel to the fire going forward.
I’ll try not to get political but Trump will be having his sentencing in July. That could boost this crypto a lot as any harsh sentence would surpass the publicity Trump got during his conviction.
Moreover, polls currently show that Trump is ahead right now and if we see a swing like we did last time in many key battleground states there is a good chance he will win. This crypto could capitalize off of that if it doesn’t die by then, of course.
Hedgehog in the fog (HIF-USD)
Hedgehog in the fog (HIF-USD) is a new hyped memecoin on TON (TON-USD). In less than a week after the launch, HIF has become the biggest meme community in the whole TON ecosystem, which has seen significant growth in the past few months. Memecoins on that chain could also see a lot of hype going forward. This project is very new and has already been listed on a big exchange: MEXC.
More than that, HIF is now the 2nd pool on TON, only NOT is ahead. As such, they have a pretty big marketing budget, HIF may blast off, especially with the significant KOL support they have, including Coach K Crypto.
I think more listings are to come as it is by the same market maker as Beercoin (BEER-USD). Buying the crypto early at a $4 million market cap leaves room for significant moves to the upside in the coming weeks. Beercoin reached a market cap of over $300 million at one point.
On the date of publication, Omor Ibne Ehsan did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.