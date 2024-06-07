National Donut Day 2024: Where You Can Score Free Donuts and Why We Celebrate

Today, June 7, is National Donut Day, a consumer holiday for the most ardent and casual confectionary fans alike.
On this day, millions will make their pilgrimage to their favorite donut shop, and receive a variety of free donuts and other perks. With so many different banners offering one freebie or another, many consumers may check out several locations to stack deals.
For those curious, here is what a few top donut chains are offering today.
Who’s Offering What on National Donut Day?
Dunkin’ Donuts: The national chain is participating in today’s holiday with an offer of a free classic donut. The catch? Each free donut must be accompanied by the purchase of any beverage, and it’s while supplies last.
Tim Hortons: Owned by parent company Restaurant Brands (NYSE:QSR), Tim Hortons is one of the largest coffee and donut chains in North America. Like Dunkin’, Tim Hortons is offering a free donut with any drink purchase. It is also offering some limited-time beverages to entice newcomers. That’s a strategy I like.
Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT): Customers can get any classic donut free of charge, with no purchase necessary. Notably, the company is also extending an offer of $2 for a dozen original glazed donuts if you purchase another dozen donuts at full price.
Duck Donuts: The regional chain is offering shoppers a free cinnamon sugar donut today, free of charge.
Voodoo Donuts: Portland’s favorite is offering one dozen pink raised glazed donuts for $10 to celebrate this day. That’s a good deal, especially because their individual donuts typically cost $1.25 to $5.50 each.
Where Does National Donut Day Come From?
The history behind National Donut Day is certainly intriguing. This day is actually attributed to work done by the Salvation Army’s Donut Lassies in the First World War. In 1917, these women would provide essential goods (and sweet treats) to soldiers on the front lines. About 20 years later, in 1938, the Salvation Army chose to commemorate these women with the first ever National Donut Day in Chicago.
The powerful historic meaning behind this day is something to reflect on.
No matter your circumstances, a sweet treat on any day is a nice change of pace. And with the Salvation Army continuing its incredible work on the front lines in many countries around the world, this day may give us more to ponder than our mid-afternoon sugar rush.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.