3 AI Stocks to Buy as Trump-Vance Ticket Promises an Innovation Ramp

While many have stated that former President Donald Trump’s vice presidential pick in JD Vance was him doubling down to appeal to Rust Belt voters, there might be a different angle as to why Trump selected Vance. That’s because, for around five years, Vance was a venture capitalist, meaning his role as vice president could also result in pro-business and low regulation for tech companies. This means that artificial intelligence companies on the leading edge of the tech sector could see their AI innovation stocks soar following a win in November from Trump and Vance.
Moreover, Trump likely picked Vance to signal to the big investors in Silicon Valley that helping him get elected would lead to a technology and business boom. As such, both retail investors and institutional investors have a lot to gain in the case of the Trump-Vance ticket victory. Thus, here are three AI innovation stocks that will likely see a boost following a Republican win of the presidency.
Meta Platforms (META)
When looking at Meta Platforms’ (NASDAQ:META) predicted total business expense range of $94-99 billion for 2024, the concept of innovation and research comes straight to the forefront. Unsurprisingly, a significant portion of these expenses come from its commitment to computing expansion as Meta begins to transition toward extensive AI investment.
More specifically, Meta is one of the leading companies that is researching and attempting to achieve artificial general intelligence. The reason for this innovation stems from the fact that this type of AI exceeds many of the functions of regular AI, which eats up far more computer processing. That processing eats up significant energy, which a Trump-Vance administration would aim to keep cheap.
Should the duo win the White House, they would also likely loosen data usage regulations or prevent them from going forward. Meta stock could see generous increases in the next four years.
Palantir (PLTR)
Peter Thiel, Trump and Vance all have an interconnected relationship of funding, financial support and potentially even friendship. As such, Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) sits poised for AI innovation perfection. This comes even despite the current analyst concerns that it may have hit a ceiling.
Considering the company was able to grow its customer base by 79% in just two years, a four-year period of gentle corporate taxes and limited regulation could send PLTR stock even higher. Moreover, the company was able to add over 220 new revenue sources at the same time. This commitment to growth could drive investor excitement as the company continues to become more relevant through increased contracts and revenue streams.
Ultimately, PLTR presents an attractive opportunity for investors, with its current price being quite accessible. I recommend considering PLTR as one of the top stocks to buy right now, primarily due to the significant data processing demands driven by the rapidly growing AI industry.
Fastly (FSLY)
Last but not least among AI innovation stocks that could benefit from Trump is Fastly (NYSE:FSLY). The company focuses on edge computing for AI and other data processing applications. Its main product line is known as the Edge Cloud Platform which functions through a developed global server network strategically positioned closer to users than traditional data centers.
This proximity allows Fastly to offer reduced latency as data travels shorter distances, resulting in faster loading times and improved responsiveness. Consequently, the company’s primary customers include providers in entertainment, e-commerce, and fintech. Fastly’s edge computing can process substantial data at high speeds, supporting everything from financial calculations to high-definition streaming.
However, all of this innovation comes at a research and development cost as well as expensive energy expenditures. Thus, although Fastly has not consistently reported net income yet, its potential is strong. That’s because if the Trump-Vance ticket wins, the company will likely face lower corporate taxes and lower energy costs, freeing up cash flow and improving its margins.
On the date of publication, Viktor Zarev did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.