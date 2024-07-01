Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

We have the biggest pre-market stock movers that traders are going to want to start the week with on Monday morning!
Moving stocks this morning are Roaring Kitty news, a company filing for bankruptcy and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Loop Media (NYSEMKT:LPTV) stock is rocketing 88% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Golden Heaven (NASDAQ:GDHG) shares are soaring close to 43% with strong early morning trading.
- Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) stock is surging almost 19% as Roaring Kitty takes a stake in the company.
- Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) shares are increasing more than 16% on a new biologics license application.
- Barfresh Food (NASDAQ:BRFH) stock is rising over 16% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK) shares are gaining nearly 15% with strong pre-market trading.
- Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ:IXHL) stock is climbing more than 12% without any clear news today.
- Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) shares are getting an over 13% boost with a recent rally after its initial public offering (IPO) last month.
- Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) stock is jumping more than 13% with heavy early morning trading today.
- Hollysys Automation Technology (NASDAQ:HOLI) shares are up over 13% without any obvious news this morning.
10 Top Losers
- Delta Apparel (NYSEMKT:DLA) stock is plummeting more than 34% despite no clear news this morning.
- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) shares are diving over 20% after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
- African Agriculture (NASDAQ:AAGR) stock is tumbling more than 14% alongside recent volatility.
- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSEP) shares are taking an over 14% beating with the bankruptcy filing.
- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. – 9.50% Notes due 2025 (NASDAQ:CSSEN) are sliding more than 12% alongside the bankruptcy news.
- Wang & Lee (NASDAQ:WLGS) stock is falling 12% after a Friday rally.
- Lakeside (NASDAQ:LSH) shares are dropping over 10% this morning.
- Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) stock is decreasing more than 10% on an at-market sales agreement.
- AgriForce Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI) shares are slipping over 10% on a delisting notice.
- Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) stock closes out our pre-market stock movers down more than 10%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.