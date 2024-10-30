Election 2024: Brace for Impact

Last night’s event with Charles and Louis Navellier … why they believe volatility “the day after” is coming … how to position your portfolio right now
- How do you prepare for election market volatility when we don’t know the winner?
- Would Trump or Harris be better for your portfolio?
- When will the house of cards of our national debt and fiscal deficit finally collapse?
- Is inflation truly conquered?
- How are Charles and Louis planning to trade the election?
These are just some of the questions that Charles Sizemore, CIO of The Freeport Society, addresses in today’s special video interview (link below).
If you didn’t get a chance to watch yesterday, it’s part of the run-up to last night’s “Day-After Summit” with Charles and legendary investor Louis Navellier.
What’s in store for the markets in the wake of next Tuesday’s presidential election?
That’s the question at the heart of tonight’s event. But there are many important, related tangents. In my video interview with Charles below, we tackle some of those related issues.
From how to put election volatility on your side… to why the purchasing power of the dollar is in danger regardless of who wins… to whether “this time is different” for heightened emotions surrounding the election…
We tackle many different angles that investors need consider before next Tuesday.
To watch a replay of last night’s event, simply click here.
Enough introduction. Press “play” below to jump straight to the interview.
Again, here’s the replay of Charles’ and Louis’ conversation.
Have a good evening,
Jeff Remsburg