The $46 Trillion Revolution: Where the Smart Money is Going

The Next Market Move that Could be Bigger Than AI
I’m old enough to remember 1992, and maybe you are too. If not, imagine…
There is no Google, no Amazon and certainly no smartphones.
Maybe you watched Seinfeld on TV, and went to see Batman Returns at the movies.
I was listening to Nirvana’s Nevermind album on CD.
Although it existed, most people had not even heard of the Internet.
In those days if you wanted to send a message, you didn’t sent email – you picked up the phone or sent a fax. Email was used mostly inside businesses. AOL started to offer email access in the mid-‘90s.
Services we take for granted now either didn’t exist or were in their infancy.
Imagine if you could have seen what was coming. Imagine if you could have foreseen all the online services we take for granted today.
And what if you had invested in them?
If you had foresight, you might have bought Cisco Systems (CSCO), the company that built a lot of the infrastructure the Internet needed. Cisco went public in 1990 at a split-adjusted price of 6 cents. In 1992, CSCO was selling for around 31 cents.
By the start of 1997, the stock had gained more than 10X. By 2000, it had soared 100x.
Right now, we’re experiencing another revolution – this time in artificial intelligence (AI).
And the next step in the revolution is just now emerging on the horizon.
Just like Cisco built the plumbing for the Internet, a new pioneer is laying the groundwork for technology that will impact trillions of dollars in the global economy.
The “Magnificent 7” stocks are making big bets on this tech, and Louis Navellier is pointing toward this opportunity now.
Nvidia’s Next Big Move Could be Bigger
If you’re new to the Digest, Louis Navellier is a growth investing legend. MarketWatch hailed him as “The Adviser Who Recommended Google Before Anyone Else.”
And we’ve often highlighted his 2016 recommendation for his subscribers to buy Nvidia (NVDA).
Since that call, NVDA has become one of the biggest companies in the works, surpassing a $3 trillion market cap.
If you’ve held on since 2016…NVDA has soared as high as 7,000%.
Now, Louis is focused on the next phase of this technological breakthrough, and it’s adjacent to the trend that made NVDA a market leader.
It’s all about quantum computing.
Here is Louis’ explanation of Nvidia’s next move and the opportunity ahead.
Through the end of this decade, I predict the transistors in each of NVIDIA’s chips will be approaching the “atomic” level. So, sheer physics may prohibit it from making its chips any faster.
That’s a way off. But looking beyond this decade, NVIDIA plans to utilize quantum computing – a form of computing that essentially utilizes ones AND zeroes to perform calculations instead of either a 1 or 0, like traditional computing.
Why is that important?
Quantum computing has the potential to solve complex problems exponentially faster than traditional computers.
Not just a little faster… quantum computers can solve problems in minutes that would take classical computer years, or even centuries!
That means new possibilities in:
- scientific discoveries in the material behavior
- faster drug development
- revolutionary advances in materials science, and
- enhanced fraud detection and risk analysis in financial transactions.
Here is more from Louis:
I predict NVIDIA will help lead the charge to a breakthrough in this field to help speed up generative AI after its GPUs hit their physical limits. In fact, NVIDIA has a quantum cloud simulator up and running right now.
The point is that you are going to start hearing more about quantum computing in the years to come. And while NVIDIA is a remarkable company, and I anticipate holding this stock through the end of the decade, the biggest gains will likely come from smaller, dedicated quantum computing companies.
How Early Investors in Booms Get Rich
Louis has a long track record of finding just those kinds of “smaller, dedicated” companies in his Breakthrough Stocks service.
Louis launched Breakthrough Stocks in 1980. It’s the service that put his quantitative investing strategy on the map! Since then, it has evolved into Louis’ premium service dedicated to finding small-cap, early-stage companies that are setting up to be the market leaders of the future.
As always, the essence of Louis’ strategy is the same – invest only in companies with stellar fundamentals.
But with small-cap stocks, not every variable is equally weighted.
Small-cap stocks with strong sales and earnings growth routinely outperform the market.
When you combine fundamental strength factors with an emerging technology, the impact on a stock’s price can be explosive.
Below are some of the winners from Louis’ recent closed trades:
- Rambus Inc (RMBS), 1/3 position closed for a 159% gain in 16 months.
- CECO Environmental Corp (CECO), closed for a 152% gain in 25 months.
- e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF), closed for a 69% gain in 16 months.
Here is how Louis describes his next big opportunity:
If you really want to make big gains, you have to start looking at the “pure play” quantum companies that NVIDIA and other Big Tech companies are partnering with.
