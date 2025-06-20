This Levels the Playing Field With Wall Street

Massive volatility in 2025 under the surface… why popular investment wisdom will fail you… a powerful new quant/AI tool that helps navigate volatility… how to test drive this new tool yourself
While 2025’s headline S&P 500 return – barely 2% year-to-date – might suggest a quiet, sideways market, the truth is anything but.
Underneath the surface, this has been one of the more volatile first halves in recent memory.
Consider the VIX, Wall Street’s so-called “fear gauge”…
The average VIX reading in the first six months of 2025 has hovered near 17.5, compared to an average closer to 14 in the post-COVID years of 2021–2023. That’s a meaningful uptick in perceived risk – and we’ve felt it in the price action.
Through mid-June, the S&P 500 has experienced 27 sessions with a move of 1% or more, compared to just 14 such days over the same period last year.
Standard deviation tells a similar story. Daily price swings in 2025 have averaged around 1.2%, nearly double the historical average of roughly 0.6%.
Bottom line: This market may be flat – but it’s anything but stable.
Consider the implications…
Let’s say your investment research put Palantir (PLTR) on your radar in early January. This AI leader is a software company that specializes in big data analytics.
Depending on when you bought PLTR, you’re either up big right now – or panicking, possibly down double-digits.
PLTR has been on a rollercoaster this year. Beginning in early January, it roughly…
- Fell about 15%
- Surged about 80%
- Fell about 65%
- Surged almost 30%
- Fell almost 30%
- Surged 65%
- Fell about 20%
- Surged about 30%
- Fell about 15%
- Surged about 25%
Had you bought PLTR at the start of January, unless you’d never checked its price since, you’d likely have found yourself at risk of having made a self-defeating decision that would have either lost you money…or caused you to miss out on making money.
But it would be tough to shoulder all the blame for such a decision…
Consider the inconsistencies in the “wise” investment advice that drives investment decisions for many of us
Is it…
- “Let your winners run” or “Little pigs get big, but big pigs get slaughtered”?
- “Cut your losers short” or “Time in the market beats timing the market”?
- “Be greedy when others are fearful” or “Never catch a falling knife”?
- “Stick to your investment plan” or “When the facts change, I change my mind”?
There will always be some snippet of market wisdom that, in hindsight, will have been the “wise” path you should have taken.
You know that stock you sold when it fell 20%, triggering your stop-loss?
When it reverses and turns into a 300% winner, you should have known that…
“The stock market is designed to transfer money from the active to the patient,” as Warren Buffett once said.
But when you hold onto that other 20% loser in your portfolio – only for it to collapse 85% and never recover – you should have known that…
“Selling your winners and holding your losers is like cutting the flowers and watering the weeds,” as Warren Buffett once wrote.
(Technically, this comes from Peter Lynch, but Buffett liked the quote so much that he included it in one of his year-end reports to shareholders.)
Bottom line: Investing is hard. And coupled with this year’s volatility, trading profitably in 2025 has been even harder.
How to make investing far simpler
Investors today have an advantage thanks to cutting-edge technology.
Let’s jump to Keith Kaplan, CEO of our corporate partner, TradeSmith.
If you’re less familiar with TradeSmith, its financial software innovations help over 120,000 people around the globe track $30 billion of assets.
It’s spent more than $20 million and hundreds of thousands of man hours developing the most cutting-edge financial innovations on the market for regular investors. They’re one of the leading fintech groups in the world.
So, if there’s any group that can speak to the advantages afforded to investors from technology, it’s Keith:
As computers grow more powerful and accessible, more investors are choosing to augment their instincts by tapping into cutting-edge tech.
They’re using algorithmic portfolio management, predictive analytics, and advanced screeners among other tech tools.
These don’t replace human intuition—they enhance it. They help you spot opportunities as they emerge, anticipate risks before they hit, and act with greater confidence and precision.
Given his role as CEO, Keith has seen what technological tools are available to self-directed investors.
This is why he’s confident that TradeSmith has just developed the most advanced piece of investment software on the market today for retail investors.
Back to Keith:
You can use it to pinpoint a stock’s “profit window” – the ideal timeframe to trade a stock on any given day.
And the results are stunning…
In backtests, it’s identified profit windows in which stocks surged so fast, it was like compressing four, eight, even nine, years of market gains into just a few weeks.
I’ll be lifting the lid on the entire project – which I’m calling TradeSmithGPT– next Wednesday, June 25, at 10 a.m. ET.
So, make sure to join the early access list here.
With a tool like this in hand, PLTR’s extreme volatility in 2025 becomes far less daunting.
Rather than a treacherous field of landmines to tiptoe through, the landscape starts to resemble a wide-open meadow – full of opportunity for those who know where to look.
Let’s talk about how…
How this advanced investment tool can help you make double- and triple-digit returns in just days
As we step into the future of technology, you’re likely familiar with an “LLM” or “large language model.” This is the basis for AI chatbots like ChatGPT.
TradeSmith’s new advancement is basically a “large number model.”
It’s an AI model trained on an enormous amount of real-world data, designed to give investors an edge in today’s volatile markets.
To give you a sense of the vast scope of this “large number model,” here’s some of the data from the TradeSmith development team:
It’s engineered on over 120 million data points, including:
- 2 million historical price outcomes, spanning seven years and over 2,400 stocks…
- 9 million daily forecasts, covering 21 forecast days, for every stock, on every trading day…
- Plus, tens of millions of additional validations as we call them, including target accuracy, and pattern recognition layers, and much more.
As Keith referenced earlier, the purpose of all this quant horsepower is one thing…
To help identify a given stock’s specific “profit window” when it carries elevated potential for moving the most…giving investors a chance to profit.
Back to Keith:
Think of it like a weather forecaster who says, “There’s an 80% chance of rain tomorrow.”
Weather forecasters don’t have crystal balls. Instead, they harness the power of statistical probability. What they mean is that, in a given area, under similar atmospheric conditions, it rained 80% of the time in the past.
It’s far easier to see this tool in action than describe it. That’s why Keith will be demonstrating it live on camera next Wednesday, June 25, at 10 a.m. Eastern.
For now, here’s how Keith suggests we think of it:
It’s like working alongside a veteran trader with a photographic memory and genius-level pattern recognition skills who’s watched every market pattern unfold for seven years…
Someone who can tell you: “I’ve seen this setup 1,000 times before. Here’s what usually happens next.”
Except our system can process vastly more data than any human trader ever could.
To give you a sense for just how powerful and profitable this tool can be, in backtests, the system flagged gains of…
- 89% in 1 day…
- 153% in 18 days…
- 339% in 18 days…
- 432% in 5 days…
- Even 776% in 17 days.
Keith will dive into the details of how it finds these moves on Wednesday.
If this isn’t for you, just recognize that it is for Wall Street – are you ready?
American publisher and author William Feather once wrote, “One of the funny things about the stock market is that every time one person buys, another sells, and both think they are astute.”
Do you know who’s on the other end of your “astute” stock transactions?
Increasingly, it’s AI (or at least high-powered quantitative algorithms), which surpasses humans in its analytical/predictive powers by orders of magnitude.
Here’s Business Insider with how Wall Street is cannonballing into AI.
Welcome to Wall Street’s AI era…
Quant hedge funds are beginning to rely on the latest AI chips, like Nvidia’s popular GPUs, to test some of their most advanced models.
Google Cloud is helping quantitative investment firms like Two Sigma and Hudson River Trading innovate around a shortage of sought-after Nvidia AI chips.
The article goes on to highlight a long list of companies that are turning to AI in one way or another.
This is what retail investors like you and me are up against more and more in today’s world.
Are you able to out-trade a bot that processes trillions of data points before you even log into your brokerage account?
If you’d like to learn more about investing alongside AI rather than against AI, Wednesday’s event is for you
Here’s Keith again:
The markets are moving up and down faster than anyone can grasp.
And the competition — especially on Wall Street — is smarter and more technologically advanced than ever.
But using our new tool, you can level playing field with even the biggest Wall Street firms.
I’m not suggesting you dump all your stocks and go all-in on AI-powered trading.
But if you don’t start augmenting your human instincts with the cutting-edge technology, like the big players on Wall Street are doing, I’m worried that you’ll get left behind.
To join the early access list for the TradeSmithGPT launch – and test drive TradeSmithGPT yourself for a limited time – here’s that link again.
