What’s Really Behind the Venezuela Raid

Why oil might be a smokescreen for the Maduro seizure… the real issues on the table… are we in an era of an Imperial Executive?… Louis Navellier’s warning about investing the wrong way
If you think the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was about oil, you’re right – but perhaps not totally right.
Over the last few days, I’ve done a deep dive into Maduro’s capture because the surface-level explanations left me with questions.
Consider the conventional narratives:
“The Trump Administration did this because it wants Venezuela’s oil.”
The United States already produces more oil than any country on Earth. We sit on vast domestic reserves, have ready access to Canadian heavy crude, and can tap Middle Eastern supply whenever needed.
Venezuela’s oil production, meanwhile, has collapsed to a fraction of its former output, its infrastructure is in ruins, and restoring it will take tens of billions of dollars and years of work (more on this in a moment).
“The operation was necessary to arrest Maduro for narco-terrorism and stop Venezuelan cocaine flows into the United States.”
By this logic, the U.S. should be preparing a full-scale military operation against Mexico right now, since most fentanyl and cartel violence that directly impacts Americans originates there.
“Maduro engineered mass migration and exported violent gangs like Tren de Aragua into the United States.”
Okay, but if that’s the case, why hasn’t the U.S. invaded Honduras, a country that has been a major source of illegal migration for years and has endured persistent gang violence from transnational organizations like MS-13 and Barrio 18?
Washington has consistently treated these challenges as law-enforcement and migration issues – not grounds for regime-removal war.
Given these inconsistencies, it seems likely there is more to the story.
Maybe something that ties directly into a huge investment story with major implications for your portfolio.
The real story underneath the headlines
Before I jump in, let’s be clear: oil is a factor.
The U.S. has an abundance of light sweet crude (good for gasoline production). But many older refineries, especially along the Gulf Coast, are specifically configured to process heavy, sour crudes to capitalize on their lower cost.
Changing these facilities to process light sweet oil would require significant capital investment.
And while we get heavy crude from Canada, tankers from Venezuela are faster and cheaper than piping it down from our northern neighbor. So, there is some economic incentive to access Venezuela’s oil.
Plus, in the long run, abundant and inexpensive Venezuelan oil could be modestly disinflationary and supportive of global productivity.
But here’s one big issue with the “oil alone” theory…
The economic benefits wouldn’t materialize on a timeline that matters greatly to the man behind the Venezuela raid – President Trump.
Venezuela’s oil infrastructure is decades old, badly degraded, and in many cases barely functional. Plus, Venezuela is no longer the oil powerhouse it used to be.
Its oil output has plunged from 3.5 million barrels per day in the 1990s to roughly 700,000 today, according to OPEC data. According to an analysis by Rystad Energy, to return to those 1990s levels, we are looking at a decade-long timeline and an investment of $110 billion to $183 billion.
Sure, some Venezuelan oil will head our way – apparently, it already is. But restoring production and ramping back up to former glory will require massive capital investment and years of rebuilding. Trump will be out of office before the eventual payoff arrives.
So, is this really about something else?
How about China, strategic supply chains for AI and modern warfare, and Iran?
Why Venezuela suddenly mattered
Years ago – think Bush 1.0 invading Iraq – oil was a huge point of leverage in geopolitics. Today, while oil is still important, that leverage flows through different channels.
One important one is the tightly linked system of critical materials and the supply chains that turn them into AI systems and advanced weapons.
Every modern economy – and every modern military – rests on a small group of minerals that simply cannot be substituted.
Coltan, rare earth elements, cobalt, tantalum, and related materials are the basis of advanced electronics, precision weapons, and high-performance computing. Without them, nothing from missile guidance systems to advanced sensors to AI hardware gets built.
Meanwhile, we’re also dependent upon the supply chains that refine, process, and convert these materials into usable technology.
As regular Digest readers know, the U.S.’s limited access to these materials is already a major strategic vulnerability.
China controls approximately 70% of rare earth mining globally, but more critically, over 90% of processing capacity, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. That processing stage is a huge chokepoint – where raw ore becomes the refined inputs required for AI systems, advanced electronics, and modern weapons.
That’s where Venezuela enters the picture.
Venezuela’s southern mining regions hold deposits of coltan, rare earth elements, cobalt, and other strategic materials. On paper, those resources should represent diversification away from Chinese control.
In reality, China got there first.
Chinese firms embedded themselves directly at Venezuelan mining sites, gaining operational control over extraction, transport, and export. So, those materials haven’t been entering global markets – they’ve been funneling directly into Chinese-controlled processing supply chains.
In other words, the strategic materials that could have reduced U.S. dependence on China instead deepened it.
Bottom line: U.S. AI infrastructure and next-generation weapons systems are increasingly reliant on supply chains that run through – and are ultimately controlled by – China, and in this case China via Venezuela.
Now throw in credible power projection
While China was consolidating control over strategic materials, Iran crossed a different threshold – moving from weapons transfers to weapons production on Venezuelan soil.
This began around 2006 and has now grown to include the assembly and maintenance of drone technology.
Reports from sources such as the U.S. Treasury Department and satellite imagery have indicated the presence of Iranian hardware at Venezuelan facilities. Apparently, the Venezuelan state aeronautics firm EANSA is said to be working with Iranian specialists on Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) – basically, attack drones.
From a security perspective, the concern here isn’t an imminent Iranian drone attack on the U.S. – but it’s the creation of the potential for that attack.
It’s likely Trump’s advisors concluded those liabilities needed to be removed before they matured into something far harder to unwind.
Now, some might ask…
“If this is about minerals and supply chains, why not pursue diplomatic or economic pressure instead of regime change?”
I would guess timing.
Sanctions work slowly, and negotiations depend on voluntary compliance. So, by the time a diplomatic solution might have materialized, China’s grip on these rare earth supply chains could be irreversible.
And for a reason I’ll show you in a moment, timing might require decisive action now – not patient negotiation.
Additionally, diplomatic efforts wouldn’t address the Iranian issue I just discussed.
So, is it possible that removing Maduro wasn’t primarily about oil, but was about taking a critical square off the chessboard?
If so, then it could be just the first domino to fall.
In Monday’s Daily Notes in Innovation Investor, our technology expert Luke Lango made the case that we’re watching the end of the old neoliberal order.
As to what’s replacing it, here’s Luke:
We are now in the era of the Imperial Executive.
Look around. The White House is no longer just a regulator but an active, and aggressive, participant in every corner of economic life.
Foreign borders? Terrain.
Energy markets? Terrain.
AI infrastructure? Terrain.
Nuclear power? Terrain.
Corporate boardrooms? Also terrain.
Luke argues that the Maduro raid was simply the most kinetic expression of a governing mindset that treats everything as actionable.
But there’s a problem…
The predictive markets show that Democrats are likely to flip the House in November’s midterm elections. Flipping the Senate is also a possibility, though the odds aren’t as high.
If that happens, Trump’s ability to influence change hits a brick wall. So, according to Luke, we’re about to see this “Imperial Executive” go full bore to pursue his initiatives.
Back to Luke:
The Administration has an 11-month window of maximum power to do what it wants.
That includes:
- Imperial acquisitions
- Large-scale AI projects
- Nuclear energy development
- Defense expansion
- Economic stimulus by any means necessary
This is a full-court press moment.
So, what’s increasingly becoming our favorite investment theme for 2026? Simple.
Align yourself with the White House.
We’ve already seen how this plays out.
When Washington decides to buy, back, or build, stocks don’t grind higher – they gap.
Think about what we’ve seen since the summer: MP Materials Inc. (MP). Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC). Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ).
They all surged after becoming aligned with U.S. strategic objectives.
So, if Washington is going to pick winners, are you positioned in the right places – or stuck in yesterday’s trade?
History shows that when government priorities shift, markets reprice faster than most investors expect.
That’s where legendary investor Louis Navellier comes in.
Louis has been warning that many portfolios are dangerously concentrated in the Magnificent Seven – just as money is now beginning to rotate into the infrastructure, materials, and defense layers that make the AI boom possible.
He saw it early with rare earths. In fact, this past July, Louis held a live market briefing during which he named MP Materials as a top idea. It was the next day that the Pentagon revealed it had become the company’s largest shareholder, sending the stock up more than 50% in that session alone.
Now, Louis believes this kind of rotation is accelerating. He’s laying out that case – and showing exactly where capital is moving next – in a new briefing that you can watch right here.
Coming full circle…
There’s more to the Venezuela story than oil.
Maduro’s arrest was also about leverage over materials, supply chains, and strategic capability. And it was a signal that the U.S. government is now willing to act decisively to secure that leverage.
In this environment, markets aren’t being left alone to “find equilibrium.” As Luke points out, they’re being directed. Capital is flowing where power, policy, and urgency intersect.
For investors, the takeaway isn’t ideological – it’s actionable.
The question isn’t whether this shift is comfortable or in line with your personal politics. It’s whether your portfolio is aligned with where Washington is already moving next.
We’ll keep you updated here in the Digest.
Have a good evening,
Jeff Remsburg