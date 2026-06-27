The One Question Every Investor Should Ask Before Buying a Stock

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The Market’s Best Opportunities Are Visible Before They’re Headlines
It was late in the fourth quarter. Indianapolis Colts quarterback Payton Manning jogged to the line of scrimmage and crouched behind his center. Eighty thousand fans were screaming. The play clock was winding down.
Most people in the stadium, and folks at home, were staring at the football.
Manning was already looking at something else. He had told receiver Brandon Stokley that if the San Diego Chargers gave him a certain look on defense, he’d give him a signal to change his route.
Before the ball was snapped, he had a game plan. When the Chargers set up as Manning expected, he read the defense and gave Stokley the sign.
A few seconds later, the ball was in the air. The receiver broke free exactly where Manning expected. Touchdown.
The crowd watched the play develop. SportsCenter showed the highlight and talked about the result.
But the play was over long before the ball crossed the goal line. Manning knew it was a touchdown waiting to happen because he recognized the setup that made it possible.
Credit: Philip Hoeppli
That’s the difference between watching the play and understanding the conditions that create the play.
Most investors are watching the play, focusing on what has already happened
They see a stock that’s climbing, or they hear analysts talking about it.
They read glowing headlines. Nowadays, they might even ask ChatGPT or Claude whether it’s a good buy.
But that’s a lot like watching the touchdown replay.
The real question is what happened before the play began. Who was buying before the headlines appeared?
The trick, of course, is getting into the right stocks before the crowd has caught on.
Investing legend Louis Navellier made his reputation by reading the field and acting before the rest of the market. Here is a great example from his Accelerated Profits service with Celestica (CLS).
Celestica started by building computer hardware, but expanded into aerospace, healthcare and renewable energy technology. Today, it plays a key role in manufacturing complex electronics, including components for electric vehicles, cloud computing and AI-driven technology.
Here’s Louis with why he picked this small firm as a future player in the AI Revolution:
Celestica plays a key role in the AI Boom by helping companies design, manufacture and optimize the hardware that powers AI systems like data centers.
The company builds high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructure, as well as products like switches, data storage products, processors and more.
The company also created Photonic Fabric, an optical compute and memory fabric solution that can help boost AI infrastructure. It has the ability to create, scale and sustain future AI models.
Louis recommended this stock to his Accelerated Profits readers in December 2023, when it traded at $27.70. As you can see below, the stock experienced some volatility, but is up more than 800% since the recommendation, and now trades for more than $350.
Better still, even with that gain, because Celestica continues to grow its earnings, CLS remains below Louis’ buy limit, so this stock still has further upside.
How Louis keeps reading the market before the crowds
Louis finds his winners with his proprietary screening tool, Stock Grader. If you’re unfamiliar, Stock Grader ranks more than 5,000 stocks every week for fundamental quality and institutional buying pressure (Louis’ quant score).
Finding quality companies is one thing … but detecting institutional buyers piling into a stock is another. That’s the signal Louis sees that tells him how the market is going to move. While retail investors and new AI systems focus on headlines and watch the play develop, Louis has already seen what is going to happen and gotten his readers into the trade.
The challenge for investors today is that everyone has access to the same information.
Aside from the Wall Street analysts and financial television talking heads, AI systems now have access to the information and can process it in seconds.
But information alone doesn’t create great investments.
The best opportunities often emerge before the story becomes obvious. Even before AI systems begin recommending stocks after scanning market headlines on the Internet.
That’s why Louis recently sat down to explain what he believes is one of the biggest changes ever to hit financial markets: the rise of Agentic AI.
The AI challenge you’re not hearing about
According to Louis, millions of investors are increasingly relying on the same AI systems, the same data sources, and the same recommendations.
And that creates a simple question:
What happens when everyone starts running the same play?
More importantly, how do you read the signals to position yourself before the crowd sees what is happening?
In his new presentation, Louis explains why he believes institutional buying pressure remains one of the most important clues in the market – the setup that tells him how the play is going to break – and how he uses it to identify opportunities long before they become obvious to everyone else.
He also reveals the stocks he believes are most vulnerable as investors increasingly follow AI-generated recommendations, along with several opportunities where he sees institutional money moving today.
Peyton Manning didn’t wait for the touchdown to know the play would work.
He recognized the opportunity before the ball was snapped.
Louis believes investing is entering a similar era where reading the market correctly is critical.
As millions of investors begin relying on the same AI tools and recommendations, the crowd may become increasingly focused on the same stocks at the same time.
The question is whether you’ll be reacting to what everyone else already sees – or identifying opportunities before they become obvious.
If you’d like to see how Louis identifies institutional buying pressure before it becomes obvious to everyone else, I encourage you to watch his new presentation here.
Enjoy your weekend,
Luis Hernandez
Editor in Chief, InvesorPlace