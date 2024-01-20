It’s Alive! – The Monstrosities (and Wonders) That the 2024 AI Wars Could Bring

Hello, Reader.
We can pretend that rational minds, coupled with societal self-preservation, will thwart the dark side of AI.
But we’ve read this story before, and we know how it proceeds.
Mary Shelley wrote it more than 200 years ago and called it Frankenstein…
In Shelley’s novel, Dr. Frankenstein uses advanced technologies to create a creature with the potential to “renew life where death had apparently devoted the body to corruption.”
But this ambitious experiment goes awry in every imaginable way. The creature becomes an immediate and unpredictable threat to its creator and to society. In addition to its violent tendencies, the creature also develops human-like desires for acceptance and companionship.
By portraying these complexities through the creature’s behavior, Shelley raises fascinating questions about what it means to be human.
As with all innovations, there are opportunities – and consequences – that come with something as powerful as AI (or bringing the dead back to life).
So much so that “AI Wars” are being waged in its wake…
Man Versus Monster, Machine, and More
Artificial intelligence is a disruptive force; that much is certain.
From affecting a potential 40% of jobs worldwide (according to the International Money Fund (IMF)) to producing art and music that seems manmade but isn’t, AI is set to leave its mark in more ways than just “borrowing” voices of deceased rappers.
But no matter how creative AI technologies like ChatGPT may be, they never become human.
Over time, AI might produce such unfathomable volumes of “synthetic” art, literature, and media that it corrupts the essence of what we know as humanity. As a result, AI’s excesses will almost certainly cultivate a cultural longing for non-AI products and experiences.
But the AI story does offer a bright side: a side of infinite potential to benefit society – something Victor Frankenstein could not replicate.
And that leads us to the “AI Wars” I mentioned earlier…
Humans are inherently competitive.
Whether it’s our weekly fantasy football rounds or sitting next to the hotshot speedster at the stop light, humans itch to win.
And the AI War, the ultimate competition of who will be the most powerful contender in this space, is on.
Many believe the United States is winning the AI war because of those companies and things like ChatGPT, but one country may have us beat…
They created their industrial AI policy seven years ago, long before the U.S. government came up with any kind of AI strategy.
And their capital city is already embedding AI throughout the country’s social infrastructure, by way of integrating the technology into surveillance cameras, security checkpoints, and police cloud computing centers.
To say they’ve taken the lead in the AI Wars may be an understatement.
