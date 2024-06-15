FREE REPORT 7 Top A.I. Stocks for 2024

BCTX Stock Earnings: BriaCell Therapeutics Beats EPS for Q3 2024

BriaCell Therapeutics just reported results for the third quarter of 2024

By InvestorPlace Earnings Jun 14, 2024, 9:52 pm EDT

Source: iQoncept / Shutterstock

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) just reported results for the third quarter of 2024.

  • BriaCell Therapeutics reported earnings per share of 11 cents. This was above the analyst estimate for EPS of -55 cents.
  • The company did not report any revenue for the quarter.

