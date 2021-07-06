AST SpaceMobile Gets Down to Business to Connect All

Providing Internet coverage to underserved individuals across the globe is step one in AST SpaceMobile’s (NASDAQ:ASTS) execution strategy to eventually connect everyone, everywhere. And AST SpaceMobile just announced a killer collaboration that will see their technology put to use in the Philippines and bring them closer to achieving this goal. ASTS stock is popping today as a result.
The press release, released earlier this morning, details a collaboration between AST SpaceMobile and Smart Communications, one of the top mobile service providers in the Philippines.
Currently, mobile service in the Philippines is slow and expensive. AST SpaceMobile’s collaboration with Smart will enable the latter to offer more affordable, more reliable service to the population’s underserved individuals.
In total, AST SpaceMobile will end up providing service to over 70 million Smart subscribers across the Philippines mainland, islands and surrounding areas.
Including the Philippines, AST SpaceMobile now has 1.4 billion people under contracts and deals.
If this company can successfully execute on the technology, it will likely be providing cellular broadband coverage to about one fifth of the world towards the back half of the 2020s.
The Bottom Line on ASTS Stock
If anyone can execute such a grand plan to connect the world efficiently and affordably, it’s AST SpaceMobile and their team of top talent.
Twenty-four of the team’s engineers are PhDs, 40 of the team’s engineers have built and launched satellites in the past and the technology this team is pioneering is the first of its kind.
While other satellite-based cellular networks, like Elon Musk’s Starlink, require towers on the ground that communicate with satellites, AST SpaceMobile’s satellites connect directly to individuals’ devices. Nobody else is attempting this.
Other solutions expand cellular coverage, but they don’t expand it as efficiently as SpaceMobile.
No matter where you are on Earth, SpaceMobile will be able to provide you with potentially life-saving Internet access. Whether you’re in a less populous country, hiking in uncharted territory or in the middle of the ocean, you’ll be covered.
But not only will SpaceMobile come in handy for those seeking better coverage, it will be even more life-changing for those who are presently disconnected from the Internet entirely.
Since nearly half the world’s population has zero Internet access, SpaceMobile can do a whole lot of good for a whole lot of people.
On that note, we believe AST SpaceMobile has amazing upside for just a $2.3 billion company. And with solid technology, a brilliant team and a worthwhile mission that inevitably leads to worldwide expansion, we see no reason not to buy ASTS stock.
