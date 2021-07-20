How to Play the $2.4 TRILLION Distributed Energy Revolution

Call me crazy, but I’m an ordinary investor who is always striving to do extraordinary things – to be the best possible version of myself in my daily life and my professional investing life. And that’s why I’m absolutely obsessed with the following quote from life coach Cherie Carter-Scott:
“Ordinary people believe only in the possible. Extraordinary people visualize not what is possible or probable, but rather what is impossible. And by visualizing the impossible, they begin to see it as possible.”
I live by that quote.
99.9% of people look at the world and see what is there. I look at the world and see what will be there.
So, when Tesla last week announced the construction of a next-gen, futuristic neighborhood built entirely on renewable energy, I became super excited.
Really. I read the news on an airplane, and I quite literally jumped out of my seat.
Because for years, I’ve looked at neighborhoods with homes connected to a coal-powered electric grid, and with gas-powered cars parked in their garage, and I see what could be…
A future where those homes are all entirely self-sustaining, with solar panels on their roofs, energy storage batteries attached to their homes, and charging stations to cleanly power EVs parked in the garages.
In this future, homes have zero emissions, since everything is powered by clean energy…
Energy costs are super-low because everyone is generating and storing their own power…
And blackouts never happen, because no one is reliant on the grid, and everyone has back-up power stored in their own on-site battery.
That’s the utopian future I see every time I look at a neighborhood.
And now, that’s a future that Tesla is building in Austin, Texas.
Tesla announced on Friday that it will be working with Brookfield Asset Management and real estate developer Dacra to build an entirely sustainable residential community in Austin, Texas, wherein every new home construction will feature Tesla V3 solar roof tiles and a Powerwall 2 battery storage pack.
Make no mistake. This may just be one “new energy” neighborhood today. But it is a template for the future, and one that astute investors will be paying attention to.
By 2040, we will be living in a world where nearly every neighborhood looks like this new utopian neighborhood in Austin, Texas – because such a neighborhood will inevitably be more eco-friendly, safer, cheaper, and more reliable than today’s mixed-energy-usage neighborhoods.
That is, every home will have solar panels… every home will have an energy storage battery… every home will have a charging station… and every home will have an EV parked in the garage or driveway.
That’s the unmistakable future of residential living.
Experts like to call this seismic shift in residential living the “Distributed Energy Revolution,” since at its core, this shift is about cutting individual household dependence on the energy grid and turning each home into its own self-sustaining energy generation and storage hub.
As you may have guessed, this shift is not small. It will impact every household in the world. It will change every energy system in the world. And it will ultimately upend the $2.4 TRILLION global electric power industry.
This is all going to happen over the next decade, because renewable energy tech is getting better and cheaper, while the legacy electric grid is getting more stressed and more expensive.
We are presently at the “tipping point” wherein the $2.4 trillion Distributed Energy Revolution will go mainstream.
That’s why Tesla is building its new neighborhood – because it finally makes economic and societal sense to do so…
And over the next two decades, it will economic and societal sense for every neighborhood in every country to make the same pivot.
Folks… the Distributed Energy Revolution has begun… the time to invest is now.
Now, there are a few ways you can play this revolution.
You could buy solar stocks since solar panels will become ubiquitous across homes and offices.
You could also buy EV stocks, since EVs will similarly takeover roads everywhere by 2040.
But the best type of stocks to buy to play the Distributed Energy Revolution are energy storage stocks, because energy storage systems will be the centerpiece of this revolution.
After all, Distributed Energy Systems will not work unless underpinned by an effective energy storage system, since the sun doesn’t shine every day.
Better yet, most homes and offices have yet to adopt energy storage systems – meaning this industry has huge growth potential.
Indeed, the global energy storage market is expected to increase 25X by 2030 and will represent a $1.2 trillion opportunity by 2050.
That’s why I’m hyper-bullish on energy storage stocks today – they represent the next generation of Wall Street “super winners.”
And in that group, one stock stands out as the cream-of-the-crop.
This is a company that has installed 3X the energy storage capacity of its largest competitor in California – the largest energy storage market in the U.S. – and one that commands 75% market share in California. Globally, this company has also commissioned more energy storage capacity than anyone else since 2014.
This is the long-term leader in global energy storage solutions.
But that’s not why I love this company… rather, I love this company because it has developed a super-advanced AI system that serves as a “brain” for its energy storage network and is constantly working to reduce energy usage and costs for its storage systems.
This AI “brain” constitutes a huge and durable competitive advantage and will be the key to this company one day turning into the unstoppable 400-pound-gorilla in the energy storage market.
I’m being dead serious when I say that this stock will soar much more than 10X in the coming decade.
On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
