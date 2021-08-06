Covid-19 is a growing problem. We get that. It’s why Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) shares have trended lower. But the pandemic won’t keep the BYND stock price down for long. Even in the midst of rising concerns regarding the virus, Beyond is expanding its presence and successfully meeting growing demand.
Mask mandates are coming back, proof of vaccination cards will be required for indoor dining in certain areas and general consumer fear is on the rise. All that will only hurt Beyond Meat’s near-term growth trajectory.
But, if we’re looking at the long term prospects for this company, who really cares?
Covid-19 concerns are near-term noise. Regardless of how this second bout of the virus plays out, it will eventually be in the rear view mirror, and we’ll find society back to “normal.” At that point, restaurants will once again be able to flourish, and Beyond Meat’s products will be more in demand than ever before.
Beyond Meat is positioning itself for super growth by, in the meantime, nabbing tons of retail and restaurant partnerships.
Its most recent partnership expands an existing partnership with A&W locations in Canada to provide the Canadian-based chain with plant-based chicken nuggets. Beyond originally partnered with A&W back in 2018 when it brought its Beyond Meat Burger to customers.
The fact that one of Beyond’s existing partners continues to demand additional plant-based products just goes to show that the demand for plant-based products from customers is present as well, and that Beyond is the cream of the crop when it comes to plant-based food.
Our Verdict on BYND Stock
The big picture here is that Beyond Meat is expanding its dominance over the plant-based market.
Whenever consumers go out to eat — and they still are, and will likely continue to do so for the foreseeable future — they’ll see a growing list of Beyond Meat options to choose from. Many — especially those who also eat meat — will opt to try one of Beyond Meat’s many food options.
The long-term outlook with Beyond Meat is promising. Forget the Covid-19 jitters and buy the dip.
That’s why Beyond Meat is one of my favorite stocks to buy in what I call the Plant Power megatrend.
But it’s just one on my top stocks to buy as part of an alternative consumption wave. My focused picks in this megatrend represent the cream-of-the-crop when it comes to companies that are riding a rising tide of shifting consumer attitudes and changing laws.
These companies are paving the way for a new class of food and drugs that will fundamentally alter our consumption and treatment habits in the 2020s.
