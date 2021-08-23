Luminar (NASDAQ:LAZR) stock dropped last week, but it really shouldn’t have. For one, LAZR stock reported blowout second-quarter earnings — management raised the 2021 guide for revenues, order book, growth and commercial contract wins.
Here are some key takeaways from Luminar’s second-quarter earnings:
The company hiked its 2021 revenue guide up to $33 million from $27.5 million. And management also raised the order book growth target to 60% from 40%.
Luminar continues to make progress with Iris — its low-cost package meant for integration into the roofs of vehicles. The company has most of its series production ready to go, and recently passed a rigorous automotive-grade test for Iris. The company remains on track to enter C-sample phase by the end of the year.
The alpha version of Sentinel —Luminar’s full-stack autonomous solution — is also set to be released in that same timeframe — by the end of 2021.
Luminar will easily be able to fun operations for many years to come, with a projected $140 million cash spend in 2021 and $490 million remaining cash balance. With a 2022 commercial launch on the horizon, liquidity is not a problem at all.
On top of that, we also received news that Volvo is standardizing Luminar’s Iris LiDAR hardware — as well as Luminar’s software — in its production lines. That’s a huge win for Luminar’s newer software efforts.
Most importantly, the company released its first ever public demonstration of its Hydra LiDAR technology, in its second-quarter earnings video. It was a strong display of the company’s impressive technology. And we believe this display shows that Luminar is really close to unleashing its technology across the world.
We very much believe in the long-term potential of LAZR stock. And that shareholders who stick around through thick and thin will be handsomely rewarded.
Yes, LAZR stock is a great investment in an industry ripe for disruption. Which means its stock can go much, much higher over the near- to long-term.
On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.