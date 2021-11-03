Here Comes the $11 TRILLION Hydrogen Revolution (And What You Can Do About It)

The best opportunities in the market – the ones that make millionaires many times over – are often found in places that most people aren’t looking.
And that’s why I think the next-generation of millionaire-maker stocks will be found in the Hydrogen Economy.
Yep. I’m well aware of the back story of hydrogen. It’s been touted as a viable clean energy source since the 1970s. Yet, since then, it hasn’t been used to do much of anything as far as powering our world goes. The past 50 years in the Hydrogen Economy have been characterized by little more than a series of false starts.
I know all of that. So does the market. That’s why hydrogen stocks don’t get as much “love” as solar or wind stocks.
But this is a huge mistake – because, despite its series of false starts over the past 50 years, hydrogen is on the cusp of finally coming into its own, and living up to its decades-old promise of becoming the world’s most important, most reliable, and cheapest clean energy source.
That will happen in the 2020s. As it does, we will witness the emergence of an $11 TRILLION Hydrogen Economy – and see some hydrogen stocks soar thousands of percent.
The time to get bullish on these stocks is now… while the rest of the world isn’t paying attention… and before they absolutely skyrocket.
So, let’s cut the hype. What’s the story here?
Let’s rewind to Chemistry 101. Recall the periodic table. Hydrogen is the lightest element in the universe. As such, you can fit a lot more hydrogen atoms into a finite space than, say, lithium atoms. The result is that any power source made with hydrogen will be infinitely more energy dense than a power source made with something else.
That has enormous implications.
In transportation markets, more energy density means hydrogen fuel cells have longer driver rangers and faster refuel times compared to batteries. In stationary markets, it means they have more consistent and robust power output. In all markets, it means hydrogen fuel cells are much lighter and more transportable.
Make no mistake. Hydrogen has some enormous value-adds in the clean energy world.
But it’s always had those value adds. After all, the periodic table hasn’t changed over the past 50 years. So, what has changed that will allow hydrogen to takeover in the 2020s?
A few things.
The politics have changed. In the 1970s, no one cared about decarbonization. Now, seemingly every country and company in the world has a net-zero emissions target by 2030, 2040, or 2050 – and stateside, the U.S. government is gearing up to pass a bill which includes $500 billion in green energy spending.
The costs have changed. Economies of scale and advanced technologies have led to the cost of hydrogen fuel cells dropping 60% over the past decade. Deloitte expects hydrogen fuel cell costs to drop below electric battery and combustion engine costs in just a few years.
The tech has changed. Technological breakthroughs and falling renewable energy costs have led to a new era of scalable “Green Hydrogen” production, wherein hydrogen is cost-effectively produced from renewable energy sources, like solar and wind.
In other words, while the periodic table hasn’t changed over the past 50 years, everything else has – and for first time since 1970, all the growth drivers for hydrogen have shown up at the same time.
In the words of Matthew Blieske, Shell’s global hydrogen product manager:
“[In the past] there was a policy missing, or the technology wasn’t quite ready, or people were not so serious about decarbonization. We don’t see those barriers anymore.”
With those barriers removed, the Hydrogen Economy will tip into its long overdue renaissance in the 2020s, creating what Morgan Stanley sees as an $11 TRILLION hydrogen market in the coming decades.
The opportunity for you today is that most investors are sleeping on hydrogen stocks, meaning that you can buy them right now while they’re on sale.
Which stocks am I talking about?
On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.