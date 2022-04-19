Invest Now Before NIO Rebounds

To watch the full episode, head on over to our sister channel at Hypergrowth Investing on YouTube.
In this clip, we shift gears a bit to break down what’s been going on with NIO (NYSE:NIO) lately. As a result of Covid outbreaks in China, NIO has suspended production operations across the country — and has yet to resume. And NIO stock has suffered because of it.
I’ve suspected that China will revise its zero-Covid policies to make sure it meets its economic goals. And as seen with compartmentalized lockdowns in Shanghai, it seems the country is doing just that.
If this evolution in lockdowns persists, as I believe it will, NIO’s situation is quite temporary. It will be back to its normal operating capacity. And the company’s growth narrative will resume firing on all cylinders — and so will NIO stock.
