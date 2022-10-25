Why We’re Still Bullish on the Metaverse Despite Mark Zuckerberg

This week, we discuss the metaverse, which has been buzzing in the news lately. In fact, Meta (META) had an enormous breakthrough debut… legs. Will Zuckerberg be leading this space? What does the future of the metaverse actually looks like?
This is one of those industries that got way too overhyped and then deflated, and now it’s trying to find its niche. Make no mistake, there is a value add there. Indeed, we’re still bullish – and no, it’s not because of what Zuckerberg is building.
The metaverse allows for the creation of a digital world, and it can be whatever you want it to be. The creation of digital twins would allow us to plug in and visit the Coliseum, the Eiffel Tower, the Great Pyramids of Giza – all from the comfort of our own homes. We could try on clothes virtually to decide if we want to buy them. Business owners could check up on their spaces around the country or around the world without needing to travel at all.
The reason we’re bullish on this industry is because the opportunities in the metaverse are nearly limitless. It reminds us of the internet. Regardless of what it is, we’ll all find some utility in it.
On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.