Best Tech Stocks to Buy

Despite the macro picture, we’re confident that tech is our top investment option over the next few years. We’re looking at some mid- to large-cap tech stocks with great financials and sticky businesses that got grossly overvalued during the pandemic – but are now trading at some great discounts. And software stocks are a niche we’ve got our eyes on.
And we’ve talked about our “Big Three” – robotics, clean tech, and space – many times now. Well, given the path of inflation – and the wait time for a pizza on Halloween night – I think the robotics narrative is going to be huge. We need labor automation – for restaurants, deliveries, warehouses, construction. The labor market has been bifurcated, and there’s a massive shortage of blue-collar workers.
On top of that, birth rates are falling around the world. That means that the already-small labor market will only continue to shrink.
Automation holds the key to solving the labor crisis we face. There’s enormous economic potential there. Which means long-term, robotics stocks are where you want to be invested.
On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.