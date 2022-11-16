What the Smart Money Is Buying for the New Bull Market
We're bullish on a mega rally forming in 2023
By Luke Lango, InvestorPlace Senior Investment Analyst Nov 16, 2022, 5:20 pm EST
Luke Lango Editor, Hypergrowth Investing
Meet Luke Lango
By uncovering early investments in hypergrowth industries, Luke Lango puts you on the ground-floor of world-changing megatrends.
Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/hypergrowthinvesting/2022/11/what-the-smart-money-is-buying-for-the-new-bull-market/.
©2022 InvestorPlace Media, LLC
More from Luke Lango
Subscriber Sign in
Not Yet a Premium Subscriber?Subscribe