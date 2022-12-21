SPECIAL REPORT 5 Hypergrowth Stocks With 10X Potential in 2023
Luke Lango
Meet Luke Lango

Is SoFi Stock the Next Big Investment for 2023?

We think it's time to follow in the CEO's footsteps and pile into SoFi stock

By Luke Lango, InvestorPlace Senior Investment Analyst Dec 21, 2022, 4:50 pm EST

Luke Lango Luke Lango Editor, Hypergrowth Investing

Meet Luke Lango

By uncovering early investments in hypergrowth industries, Luke Lango puts you on the ground-floor of world-changing megatrends.

Learn more about Luke

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/hypergrowthinvesting/2022/12/is-sofi-stock-the-next-big-investment-for-2023-2/.

©2022 InvestorPlace Media, LLC