SPECIAL REPORT 5 Hypergrowth Stocks With 10X Potential in 2023
Is SoFi Stock the Next Big Investment for 2023?
We think it's time to follow in the CEO's footsteps and pile into SoFi stock
By Luke Lango, InvestorPlace Senior Investment Analyst Dec 21, 2022, 4:50 pm EST
Luke Lango Editor, Hypergrowth Investing
Meet Luke Lango
By uncovering early investments in hypergrowth industries, Luke Lango puts you on the ground-floor of world-changing megatrends.
Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/hypergrowthinvesting/2022/12/is-sofi-stock-the-next-big-investment-for-2023-2/.
©2022 InvestorPlace Media, LLC
More from Luke Lango
Subscriber Sign in
Not Yet a Premium Subscriber?Subscribe