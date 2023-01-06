In this week’s episode of Hypergrowth Investing, we’re laying out all our stock market predictions for 2023. And one of the things we’re forecasting? A breakout year for Bitcoin (BTC-USD).
Indeed, we think Bitcoin will make a run for $100,000. Contrary to popular belief, we suspect that better macros in 2023 – namely, a friendlier Fed, lower inflation, lower yields, and more money supply – will start a new boom cycle in cryptos. In that boom cycle, BTC could make a run for $100K.
On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.