How to Use AI to Find Winners and Avoid Losers During a Market Crash

Editor’s Note: Perhaps now more than ever, as we navigate these exceptionally choppy market waters, traders and investors alike want to know one thing: What on Earth do we do?
Well, in a volatile world where long-term projections are unreliable, our corporate partner TradeSmith seems to have cracked the code on securing short-term gains even amid the turbulence. And it’s all thanks to an AI-powered algorithm called An-E (short for Analytical Engine), which projects the share price on thousands of stocks, funds, and ETFs one month into the future.
This AI was trained on over 1.3 quadrillion data points and 50,000-plus back tests to create a custom model for each stock it analyzes – not relying on a one-size-fits-all approach. Its one-month price forecasts give users actionable, near-term intelligence, so you don’t need to guess where the world will be in a year; just follow a 30-day projection with a high confidence rating.
During periods of sharp downturns or unexpected events – like the one we’re enduring right now – knowing which stocks are likely to drop enables you to sidestep crashes, protect capital, and redeploy cash into more promising setups.
Today, TradeSmith CEO Keith Kaplan is joining us to share more about harnessing AI to make short-term gains in a long-term chaotic world.
It’s tough not to overreact during wild market swings.
By now, you’re probably receiving as many emails as I am from the New York Times, TIME, CNBC, and more all giving updates on the state of the stock market – sometimes multiple emails in an hour.
It’s especially tough because this downturn is happening nearly to the day of the 2020 COVID crash.
That’s an unpleasant dose of déjà vu.
But at TradeSmith, we’ve learned that not every chunk of bad news means doom for your portfolio.
In fact, volatility like we’ve seen presents a massive opportunity…
It’s all built on a technology we’ve heard about nonstop for the past two years: artificial intelligence.
And this AI trading algorithm could tell you exactly which stocks could turn a quick profit over the next month – while also showing you which to avoid.
This is AI’s time to shine…
Let me show you why.
The Power of AI Forecasts – Especially in Volatile Markets
Let’s borrow a page from Major League Baseball (MLB)…
A batting average is one of the key indicators of a player’s hitting ability.
But smart teams don’t just look at a single season’s numbers; they analyze historical trends, power stats, and other advanced metrics to predict who will excel at the highest level.
Consider these two players:
- Player A hit .281 last season and smashed 37 home runs.
- Player B hit .189 last season and managed only five home runs.
If you were building a team, which player would you bet on to deliver results? The answer is obvious.
That’s because past performance has predictive power. It doesn’t guarantee future success, but it signals which players have a higher probability of thriving.
Investing operates on the same principle. You want to stock your portfolio with strong performers – companies poised for sustained growth. And just as importantly, you want to avoid the losers before they drag down your portfolio.
That’s what TradeSmith’s proprietary AI trading algorithm, dubbed “An-E” (short for Analytical Engine) is designed to do…
In 21 trading days or less.
Here’s how…
A Market Meltdown Is No Match for An-E
Take Dropbox Inc. (DBX) as a real-world example…
- Price at the Time of Projection: $25.90
- Projected Price: $27.03 by April 2, 2025
- Confidence Gauge: 75%
This trade signal was generated on March 3, 2025, with a projected price increase of 4.27%.
You’ll see that An-E gave the reading a “confidence gauge” of 75%, signaling An-E’s conviction level of its own projection.
Now, a 75% confidence level isn’t better than 65%, nor is it worse than 90%. A higher confidence level simply means that the algorithm anticipates a higher likelihood of a stock hitting the price it projected.
And to prove it – 21 trading days later, DBX saw a 6.19% gain, effectively crushing the original forecast by nearly 45%!
That’s just one example out of thousands of stocks An-E analyzes and creates projections for every day.
Consider another one in the same time frame: AAON Inc. (AAON).
- Price at the Time of Projection: $73.51
- Projected Price: $79.74 by April 3, 2025
- Confidence Gauge: 62%
While the confidence reading on AAON’s projection was lower than DBX’s, it still hit nearly on target…
By its target date of April 3, 2025 – yes, the day the market took its first downturn following the tariff trauma – AAON hit $79.16. A mere 58 cents off… and a resounding win.
This shows you something important: An-E doesn’t need calm waters to find winners.
Just like a good scout doesn’t flinch when a player is in slump, An-E focuses on the signals that matter.
And right now, An-E’s bearish forecasts are just as sharp…
Let’s look at one last example: Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB).
When the market looked shaky, An-E scanned the data and flagged DLB as vulnerable.
Here’s how it played out…
- Trade Signal Issued: March 6, 2025
- Price at the Time of Projection: $82.50
- Projected Price: $71.85
- Projected Drop: -12.91%
- Confidence Gauge: 63%
- Actual Price After 21 Trading Days: $72.49
- Actual Drop: -12.13%
Once again, An-E nailed the forecast with amazing accuracy – even when the broader market was swinging wildly.
This isn’t just about finding what to buy.
It’s about knowing what to dodge – and when to get out before things go haywire.
Mark Your Calendars: An-E Is Coming
The recent tariff news caused a sharp market correction.
Some stocks will rebound – but others are headed for a steeper fall. And here’s the thing: Most investors won’t know which is which until it’s too late.
But with An-E on your side, the odds of you finding more winners and avoiding more losers is higher than before.
That’s why TradeSmith is holding an emergency briefing on Wednesday, April 16, 2025 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern – called The AI Predictive Power Event. During this event, you’ll discover exactly how this tech works… and how it can guide you through today’s market storm.
And just for signing up, you’ll get five of An-E’s most bearish forecasts – stocks it’s projecting to drop hard in the coming weeks.
Bottom Line: We’re in the middle of the most dramatic global trade shift – and the markets are feeling the heat.
But just like a great MLB scout can still find future Hall-of-Famers in a losing season, An-E can still find winning trades in a down market.
Whether you’re playing offense by targeting winners or defense by avoiding losers, An-E gives you the clarity you need when it matters most.
Click here to sign up for The AI Predictive Power Event now and get five of An-E’s most bearish forecasts now.
Sincerely,
Keith Kaplan
CEO, TradeSmith