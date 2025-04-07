Legendary Stock Picker Eric Fry Reveals 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever in 2025
Legendary Stock Picker Eric Fry Reveals 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever in 2025
Luke Lango
Meet Luke Lango

Special Video: Our Experts Tell You How to Play This Market Today

Your Calm in the Chaos

By Seth Kuczinski, Managing Editor Apr 7, 2025, 4:54 pm EDT

Luke Lango Luke Lango Editor, Hypergrowth Investing

Meet Luke Lango

By uncovering early investments in hypergrowth industries, Luke Lango puts you on the ground-floor of world-changing megatrends.

Learn more about Luke

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/hypergrowthinvesting/2025/04/special-video-our-experts-tell-you-how-to-play-this-market-today/.

©2025 InvestorPlace Media, LLC