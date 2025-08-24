The Secret to AI Stock Fortunes: Tracking Human Behavior in Phase 2

Markets don’t just move on numbers – they move on people. Fear and greed shape every boom and bust, and history shows us how quickly investors can flip from doubt to conviction once a breakthrough proves itself.
Over the centuries, humanity’s brightest minds have made powerful advances, creating innovative technologies that went on to change the fabric of our daily lives.
The printing press, the steam engine, electricity, the internet, and the smartphone.
Each were revolutionary, changing the game for how effectively we disseminate information, unlocking efficient means of mass transportation, enabling the development of other transformational inventions like the lightbulb, refrigerator, heating and cooling systems…
At first, investors dismissed them as novelties. But as belief took root, the stocks tied to those technologies exploded higher.
At present, it’s artificial intelligence’s time in the spotlight.
But this breakthrough is a little different – because AI is evolving faster than anything we’ve seen before.
For example, it took the television 22 years to reach mainstream adoption. The internet needed five years. The smartphone? Three.
AI has now reached its pivot point… Only it did it in less than 12 months.
What once looked like hype has crossed into mass adoption.
ChatGPT launched in late 2022. By late 2023, it already had 100 million weekly users. Today, it boasts nearly a billion.
That kind of acceleration is unprecedented. And it’s not just reshaping our productivity or how businesses operate. It’s also having a profound impact on the stock market – and how investors capture wealth.
And as investors scramble to catch up, we’re seeing the kind of sudden, vertical surges I call AI Income Events…
AI Stocks in the Explosive Growth Phase
Gone are the days of trickling income plays. “Buy and hold” stocks are few and far between.
Instead, as AI continues to proliferate throughout the global economy, we’re seeing stock explosions. Companies incorporating AI into their business models are going vertical, often in no time at all. In some cases, we see triple-digit returns in a matter of weeks.
Take mobile app marketing firm AppLovin (APP). For years, the stock flatlined. Then it introduced an AI-powered upgrade to its ad-targeting engine. And within months, the stock skyrocketed nearly 500%.
Since late 2022, AppLovin stock has soared a jaw-dropping 3,800% … while the S&P 500 has risen just about 66%.
Or Palantir (PLTR) – another long-time flatliner. Then it launched AIP, its AI analytics platform. Five months later, the stock had surged 290%.
Since late 2022, that stock has surged more than 2,300% higher, again against a sub-70% gain for the whole market.
These are not flukes. They’re the new normal in AI’s growth phase – and they are the exact kinds of moments that Nexus, my behavioral intelligence system, can detect to help you ride those monster breakouts sky-high.
Here’s how…
The Final Word
Just like every technology, every stock follows a four-phase lifecycle:
- Phase 1: Introduction
- Phase 2: Explosive growth
- Phase 3: Maturity
- Phase 4: Decline
Entering a position in Phase 1 isn’t ideal. You’d be waiting to compound gains forever. Likewise, you don’t want to be in Phase 3 or 4, either. That’s when you’re catching scraps at best – and falling knives at worst.
Phase 2 is where the magic happens – where fortunes can be made.
We believe that AI is pushing more and more companies into Phase 2 at breakneck speed. And Nexus is designed to identify them right as they make that leap.
This isn’t about chasing hype or guessing which AI model will win. It’s about mathematically tracking human behavior. As it turns out, greed and fear are predictable. And when investors flip from skepticism to belief in a company’s breakthrough, the results are often explosive…
Every technology hits its moment: when the world suddenly realizes its potential and investors scramble to catch up. That’s Phase 2 in action. In past innovations, it played out over years.
The television had a decade-long Phase 2. The internet’s lasted about five years, and the smartphone exited in three.
Yet, considering its record-breaking adoption rate, AI’s growth phase could end within the next year. Then it will enter maturity, and the fireworks will fade.
That’s why this moment is unlike any other – and why I’ve issued an AI Income Challenge.
Watch my special free broadcast to learn more about how you can transform $5,000 into $30,000 in just a few months.