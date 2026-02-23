The ‘One Rule’ Economy: Inside the Political Machine Rewiring the AI War

If you spent the last election cycle obsessing over red maps, blue maps, and the latest outrage-of-the-day on social media, I have a sobering reality check for you: You were watching the puppet show while the stagehands were busy rebuilding the entire theater.
While the talking heads were debating culture wars and campaign slogans, a much more profound, much more permanent shift was being codified in the basement of the American state. This isn’t a “partisan” story. This is a story about the end of political gridlock and the birth of a unified, high-velocity mandate to drag the United States into a new era of technological dominance—by force, if necessary.
I call it the “One Rule” Economy.
For decades, we’ve lived in a world where the federal government and state governments were in a constant, slow-motion wrestling match. If you wanted to build a pipeline, a factory, or a new power grid, you had to survive a gauntlet of 50 different state regulators, thousands of local zoning boards, and an endless parade of environmental impact studies. It was a system designed to say “no.”
But in the race for AI supremacy, “no” has become an existential threat to the U.S. dollar and the American military. Consequently, the government has reached for the ultimate political sledgehammer: Federal Supremacy.
And that sledgehammer is whacking away as you read this, creating both massive profit opportunities and huge economic risks for everyone.
The Death of Bureaucracy (For a Select Few)
The core of the “One Rule” is a series of executive mandates—most notably the Executive Order to “Ensure a National Policy Framework for AI”—that essentially tells state and local regulators to sit down and shut up when it comes to AI.
Think of it as the “Manifest Destiny” of the 21st century.
In the 1800s, the government decided the railroad was too important to be stopped by local property disputes, so they bulldozed their way to the Pacific. Today, the government has decided that AI data centers and semiconductor fabs are too important to be stopped by a local county’s concerns about water usage or “aesthetic impact.”
The “One Rule” establishes that AI is a supreme national security imperative. Under this mandate, federal power can be used to override almost any local obstacle that slows down the machine. If a state tries to pass a law that over-regulates algorithms or blocks the construction of a massive power substation needed for a data center, the DOJ’s new “AI Litigation Task Force” is authorized to sue them into oblivion.
It’s oddly ironic, really: We spent fifty years building a regulatory cage that makes it impossible to build anything in this country, and then, the moment the survival of the state was at stake, the government simply declared itself exempt from the cage. The rules still apply to you and your small business, of course—but they don’t apply to the National Champions.
Stargate and Genesis: The New Manhattan Projects
To understand the sheer scale of the political machine’s ambition, you have to look at the projects currently being “fast-tracked” under the One Rule.
Take Project Stargate. This isn’t just a big data center; it’s a $100 billion supercomputer initiative—the largest in human history. To put that in perspective, $100 billion is roughly the cost of the entire International Space Station. It requires a level of energy consumption that would melt a standard regional grid. In the old economy, a project like this would have spent twenty years in “permitting hell.” Under the One Rule, it’s being treated like a wartime mobilization.
Then there is Project Genesis. This is the government’s move to secure the “Physical Layer” of the AI war. We are talking about the massive, coordinated onshoring of the entire supply chain. The administration isn’t just “encouraging” companies to build here; they are using the Defense Production Act and massive federal subsidies to mandate that the hardware of the future is forged on American soil.
They are stockpiling lithium in Nevada. They are revitalizing uranium mining in Wyoming. They are building “Silicon Heartlands” in Ohio and Arizona. This is a centralized, state-directed industrial policy that would make the architects of the Cold War blush.
The End of “Laissez-Faire” Politics
The smart money realized long ago that the era of the “hands-off” government is dead. Whether you love the current administration or loathe it, you have to realize that the machine has a life of its own now.
The political machine has identified three “Unavoidable Realities”:
- AI is the New Oil: Whoever owns the most “compute” controls the global economy.
- China is the New USSR: This is a zero-sum technological Cold War.
- The Grid is Breaking: We cannot run the “Intelligence Century” on a 1970s electrical grid.
Consequently, the “One Rule” is being used to force a total overhaul of the American energy sector. The government is now moving to bypass local “NIMBY” (Not In My Backyard) opposition to high-voltage transmission lines and natural gas pipelines. They have realized that you cannot have AGI without an absolute mountain of reliable, “always-on” power.
If you’re waiting for the “Free Market” to decide which energy source wins, you’re looking in the wrong direction. The winner has already been picked by the political machine. While they pay lip service to “green” goals, the “One Rule” is quietly clearing the path for a massive expansion of natural gas and nuclear power, because those are the only sources capable of keeping the “Stargate” servers from going dark.
The Reality of the “Rigged” Market
Let’s be honest: This is a rigged game.
The “One Rule” creates a massive moat around the companies that are aligned with the state. If you are a “National Champion,” the government will find you land, they will find you power, they will subsidize your factories, and they will sue anyone who tries to stop you.
If you are a competitor who isn’t “in the tent,” you are still stuck in the 20th-century regulatory nightmare. You are fighting the “Invisible Hand” while your competitors are holding the “Visible Shield” of the federal government.
This is why the “Magnificent Seven” and a few key energy and infrastructure players are decoupling from the rest of the stock market. They aren’t playing the same game as the other 493 companies in the S&P 500. They are the beneficiaries of a state-sponsored “fast track.”
The Investment Implications of Federal Supremacy
So, how do you trade a world where the government has picked the winners? You stop looking at “price-to-earnings” ratios and start looking at “proximity-to-power” ratios.
You need to be invested in the companies that are the primary beneficiaries of the “One Rule.” These are the firms that are currently:
- Building the “Physical Layer”: The construction and engineering giants that have been handed the keys to the kingdom.
- Securing the “Energy Choke Points”: The natural gas and utility companies that the government has deemed “nationally significant.”
- Onshoring the “Strategic Materials”: The miners and refiners that are being protected by the new tariff walls.
The “One Rule” economy is built for speed and dominance. It is designed to ensure that when the “Intelligence Explosion” happens, it happens on American servers, powered by American energy, protected by American law.
The transition from a decentralized, slow-growth economy to a centralized, high-velocity “Technological Republic” is the most significant political event of our lifetime. It is the end of the “vetocracy” and the beginning of the “mandate.”
You can rail against the “Big Government” all you want, but the market doesn’t care about your political philosophy. It only cares about where the capital is flowing. And right now, the “One Rule” is directing a trillion-dollar river of capital into a very specific set of assets.
Now here’s the part most investors still don’t fully appreciate…
The “One Rule” isn’t a headline. It’s capital in motion.
Washington is no longer asking for permission to build. It’s overriding regulators, fast-tracking megaprojects, and directing billions into the exact pressure points we just covered – data centers, semiconductor fabs, transmission lines, natural gas pipelines, and critical mineral supply chains.
And when federal supremacy clears the runway, valuation models change. These companies aren’t waiting years for permits or debating zoning boards. They’re operating under a wartime-style mandate. That doesn’t lead to slow, incremental upside. It leads to repricing.
I recently put together a full briefing on what I call the President’s Market … how the “One Rule” economy works, why it’s accelerating right now, and which sectors are sitting directly in the path of this federally directed capital wave.
If you’re going to position for the era of Federal Supremacy instead of clinging to the old gridlock economy, this is where you start.