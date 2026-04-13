Editor’s note: “IPO Day Is When Most Investors Get It Wrong” was previously published in March 2026 with the title, “The AI IPO Gold Rush Is Coming – And You’re Not In It Yet.” It has since been updated to include the most relevant information available.
The AI boom has created enormous wealth.
But most of it hasn’t shown up in the stock market yet.
Because the companies driving the most important breakthroughs are still private.
Think about the last time you used AI. Maybe you asked ChatGPT a question, got Claude to help edit a document, or read Grok’s take on the news. Those models are among the most powerful AI tools in the world – and you can’t invest in them directly
OpenAI, Anthropic, xAI – not a share available on any exchange.
And those are just the consumer-facing names. Beneath the surface, the opportunity is even bigger. For example, a little-known company called Anduril is building the future of defense, centered on advanced autonomous systems. And, yes, it is private, too.
AI is changing the world – but you don’t really own the AI that matters.
Sure, many investors own shares of Nvidia (NVDA); maybe Microsoft (MSFT) or Amazon (AMZN). But none of them fully control the intelligence layer itself.
Nvidia makes the chips those models run on. Microsoft distributes OpenAI’s technology under license. Amazon sells cloud compute.
These are picks-and-shovels plays in the AI gold rush – excellent investments, but still indirect exposure.
That means most investors have been participating in the AI revolution from the bleachers. But the insiders, founders, and venture capitalists… They have the field-level seats. They are the ones who will get phenomenally rich when these companies – the real AI pioneers like OpenAI, Anthropic, xAI, Anduril, etc. – go public.
And for most investors, there’s never really been a way in.
But that’s starting to change fast.
AI IPO 2026: The Biggest Tech Listings In a Generation
2026 is shaping up to be one of the most consequential years for technology IPOs in decades. Not because one great company is going public – but because several of them are.
Leading the charge is OpenAI, which is preparing for an IPO that could potentially value it near the trillion-dollar mark – making it one of the largest technology IPOs ever attempted. The company generates over $20 billion in annualized revenue, growing at triple-digit rates, with 810 million monthly active users and 1 million enterprise customers. It just closed a funding round valued at $730 billion with backing from Amazon, SoftBank (SFTBY), Nvidia, and Microsoft.
OpenAI is targeting a listing as early as Q4 2026. Close behind, Anthropic – the AI safety-focused lab backed by Google and valued at $380 billion – is also widely expected to explore a public listing in that same window.
The SpaceX–xAI Mega IPO and the Rise of AI Defense
But OpenAI and Anthropic are only the beginning.
Elon Musk has assembled the most audacious corporate structure in modern tech. In February, he merged SpaceX – his aerospace company – with xAI to create a trillion-dollar conglomerate that combines the world’s leading orbital launch provider, a frontier AI lab, and the social media platform X. The combined entity was originally targeting an IPO as early as June, at a valuation some sources put as high as $1.5 trillion.
Now that timeline may be accelerating.
According to recent reporting from CNBC, SpaceX could file IPO paperwork as soon as this week – with Bloomberg indicating the company may seek a valuation north of $1.75 trillion, potentially making it the first 10-figure IPO in market history.
And if you’re investing in the SpaceX IPO, you’re also buying xAI and X. It is, by design, the most vertically integrated technology company ever to approach public markets.
Then there’s the sleeper in this lineup: Anduril Industries.
Founded in 2017 by Palmer Luckey – the same wunderkind entrepreneur who founded Oculus and sold it to Facebook at age 21 – Anduril builds systems traditional defense primes struggle to replicate: AI-native, software-first autonomous systems. Its Lattice OS platform serves as the operating system for autonomous military operations, integrating sensor data across every domain and coordinating weapons systems in real time.
Revenue is racing toward $2 billion. Its valuation has jumped from $14 billion to more than $60 billion in under two years.
With a $1 billion advanced manufacturing facility coming online in Ohio – and a CEO who has publicly said an IPO is ‘definitely’ coming – Anduril’s debut looks less like a question of if, and more a question of when.
The 2026 AI IPO Bonanza is imminent. And it is going to be one of the most talked-about investment moments of our lifetimes.
But there’s a critical dimension to this story that most investors haven’t heard yet – one that makes getting in early not just attractive but urgent.
The $48 Billion IPO Squeeze Wall Street Isn’t Thinking About
New reporting from Bloomberg Intelligence fundamentally changes the calculus here.
S&P Global, FTSE Russell, and Nasdaq are all actively considering “fast-track” rules that would add SpaceX, OpenAI, and Anthropic to their major indices within days of their IPO – bypassing the traditional 12-month seasoning requirement that currently blocks newly public companies from immediate index inclusion.
If those rules are adopted – and Bloomberg’s analysts suggest they’re being taken seriously – the implications are massive.
Here’s the math. Roughly $12 trillion in index-tied assets – passive funds mirroring the S&P 500, Russell 1000, and Nasdaq 100 – would effectively become forced buyers of these IPOs within days of listing. Bloomberg estimates $24- to $48 billion in automatic passive demand representing approximately 20% of shares offered. If active fund managers benchmarked to those same indices simultaneously move to neutral weights, index inclusion could require buying up to 55% of the public float within five trading days of the IPO.
Now consider the supply side. These companies are expected to go public with free floats of just 5- to 10% of total market value – deliberately tiny, to avoid flooding the market with shares. A 5% float of a $1.5 trillion SpaceX means about $75 billion in publicly available shares absorbing tens of billions in forced institutional demand within the first week.
That is a structural supply/demand imbalance of historic proportions.
The Bloomberg report also identified 37 publicly listed funds already holding SpaceX exposure. Of those, the ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF topped the rankings by portfolio weight at nearly 37% SpaceX exposure – more than Baron Capital, Fidelity’s Contrafund (which holds over $6 billion in SpaceX in dollar terms), ARK Invest, and Neuberger Berman. Bloomberg’s independent analysis confirms what we’ve been telling you: concentrated pre-IPO vehicles exist, they are accessible right now, and they are already sitting on extraordinary unrealized gains.
On that note: Bloomberg’s data on estimated SpaceX returns by fund shows Baron sitting on gains of approximately 864%, Fidelity at 715%, and Neuberger Berman at 733% from their initial entry prices. ARK, which was slower to build its position, shows an estimated 291% return. The message is unambiguous: time of entry is everything, and the gap between early investors and late ones is measured not in percentage points but in multiples.
Why IPO Day Is Usually Too Late for the Biggest Gains
When these companies arrive, the combination of genuine investor enthusiasm and $48 billion in mechanically forced passive buying will almost certainly produce one of the most violent opening-day pops in stock market history.
But there’s a darker flip side to this golden coin. We’ve seen this all before.
Think back to the first wave of internet IPOs in the late 1990s. It produced some of the most spectacular opening-day pops ever recorded.
Yet, for most post-IPO investors, the years that followed were brutal. The insiders and venture capitalists who invested at pre-IPO valuations captured the overwhelming majority of the gains. The retail investors who piled in after the bell, swept up in the excitement, often held stocks that subsequently fell 50%, 70%, 90%.
The lesson wasn’t about the technology. It was about when you got in.
Now apply that pattern here, and add the Bloomberg dynamic: if $48 billion in forced passive buying hits a 5% float in the first five trading days, the post-IPO price could reflect an extraordinary one-time structural premium that has nothing to do with fundamental value. Once that forced buying is absorbed, what happens next?
Pre-IPO holders get to sell into the most structurally bid-up IPO market in history. Post-IPO buyers are the ones providing the exit liquidity.
How to Invest In AI Companies Before Their IPO
Here’s what most investors still haven’t fully processed: the investment landscape has genuinely changed over the last few years.
A new category of investment vehicle has emerged. And it allows ordinary investors – not just hedge funds, accredited millionaires, or Silicon Valley venture insiders – to gain pre-IPO exposure to the world’s most transformational private companies.
These vehicles trade like stocks. All you need are a ticker symbol and a brokerage account – no $250,000 minimum check, VC connections, three-year lockup period, or complex special purpose vehicle (SPV) paperwork required.
And most importantly, there are specific vehicles in this category that provide direct exposure to OpenAI, xAI, SpaceX, and Anduril right now, before they go public.
These are not futures bets or derivatives or synthetic products. They are investment funds with actual positions in these private companies, wrapped in publicly traded structures and available to any investor with a standard account.
For the first time, you don’t have to be Sequoia Capital or Andreessen Horowitz to join the founding shareholder class of the most important technology companies being built today.
The democratization of pre-IPO investing has arrived, without fanfare – which is exactly why most retail investors haven’t discovered it yet.
The Bottom Line
Artificial intelligence is rapidly becoming the foundational technology of the next economic era.
The companies building the core models, platforms, and autonomous systems that power it are still largely private.
But that window is beginning to close – quickly.
The venture capitalists who bet on these companies early are preparing to cash out at valuations that will make them unimaginably wealthy. And the founders are about to see their net worth go vertical.
For the first time, ordinary investors have a legitimate way to stand alongside them.
Before the IPO circus arrives, institutional allocations are spoken for, and the opening-day pop happens without you.
The 2026 AI IPO Bonanza is the financial story of the decade. And Bloomberg makes one thing clear: this is not a “wait and see” moment. The time to get positioned is before the index funds are forced to act – not after.
If you want to get in before these IPOs hit – and before billions in forced buying distorts prices – you need to see this.
I just put together a full presentation on this topic, including a deep-dive analysis of each vehicle, the risks every investor needs to understand, and our specific recommendations.