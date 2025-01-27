Earnings Reports, Davos Discussions and More…

This week, we’re beginning a new Monday issue of Market 360 by sharing something that I’m really excited about…
A few months ago, I started a YouTube channel called Navellier Market Buzz with my youngest daughter, Crystal. In these videos, we preview the market week ahead and address any stocks or events that are hot topics. We also answer any questions from subscribers.
Now, I want to share as much useful information with you as possible. So, to help get your week off on the right foot, I will be sharing these Market Buzz videos with you each week.
This week, we brought in a special guest, Jason Bodner, to talk about our expectations for a handful of stocks during earnings announcement season, including a couple of Magnificent 7 Stocks: Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT).
We also talk about Trump’s recent address to the World Economic Forum about Davos, and developments on Trump’s attempt to buy Greenland.
You can click play on the video below to check it out now!
I hope you enjoy the video – we’ll keep doing them as long as folks are interested. If you do, please consider “liking” the video and subscribing to Navellier Market Buzz on YouTube. You can do that here.
In the meantime, as I’ve been saying for a while now, investors need to prepare for what a Trump 2.0 administration will bring – and how it will impact their portfolio.
We’ve already seen Trump sign a series of executive orders related to energy, manufacturing and artificial intelligence that could have profound effects on certain stocks.
Now, my system gave a “buy” rating to all of the top 30 performing stocks of Trump’s first term. And it’s just flagged a number of stocks that could end up being the top performers during Trump’s second term.
