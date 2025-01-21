How to Profit From Volatility During Trump’s First 100 Days

Editor’s Note: Last November, when Donald Trump was declared the winner of the 2024 presidential election, Wall Street celebrated. But in the days leading up to Trump’s inauguration yesterday, the markets gave back a lot of those gains.
In the immediate wake of Donald Trump’s victory on November 4 – thankfully free from mass protests and lawsuits – markets celebrated with a rally.
Traders were buoyant about Trump’s promises about deregulation, more energy independence with “drill, baby, drill,” and a new administration focused on business concerns.
Headwinds from the Biden administration would be tailwinds under Trump.
But in the two months since, the market gave up all those gains.
Check out this chart of the S&P 500 (SPX) that shows the performance from election day to Friday, January 17.
So, what happened?
The answer can be found in an old saying familiar to investors of every type: “The market hates uncertainty.”
Now that we stand on the starting line for Trump 2.0, what’s actually going to happen?
Some of the burning questions include:
- Will tariffs reignite inflation?
- How will the Federal Reserve respond?
- Can Trump get more tax cuts?
- Can Trump lead the charge to beat the rest of the world in AI, electric vehicles, and crypto?
- How will the world respond to the huge change in America’s global politics?
- Can Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) really reduce the size of the federal government by $2 trillion? What will be the effects of that?
- What fights are going to happen in Congress? Remember, Trump was impeached twice in his first term.
There are a lot of unknowns, and political turmoil can create a roller coaster in the markets.
And during Trump’s first 100 days, when he has promised massive overhauls to the federal government and the economy, investors are likely to feel whiplash from the market volatility.
But for those who know how to play it, those same 100 days could be the most profitable of your life.
It’s all about knowing how to trade volatility.
And it’s not as difficult as you might think.
Let me tell you why this volatility has me so excited for the next 100 days (and honestly, the next four years)…
Volatility Is Just Profit Opportunities – If You’re a Savvy Trader
Trading volatility can be a challenge – for the emotional investor.
But for 42 years, I’ve built and created strategies for market environments like this.
For example, I called the 2008 financial crisis before it happened. And during that time, I helped my readers make triple-digit gains 25 times between 2007-2009.
The same story happened during the 2020 pandemic meltdown and the 2022 tech wreck. I’m on record warning my subscribers about what would happen next… helping them preserve gains … and then recommending dozens of profitable trades.
Seeing volatile times as sources of profits are how I’ve made over 1,000 winning trade recommendations over my career, helping regular folks take advantage of opportunities that most miss.
So, why do so many people miss the opportunities?
Volatility breeds elation and fear – two emotions that shouldn’t be part of investing decisions.
When people get emotional about their investing, they make mistakes, and it often costs them money.
For example, many investors jump into and out of trades based on headlines in The Wall Street Journal or an interview they see on CNBC.
A great example comes from Trump’s first 100 days in 2017.
In January 2017, Trump signed an executive order stating any U.S. pipeline work had to use American-made steel.
Traders piled into a steel rally and pushed the price of United States Steel (X) up almost 30% in less than a month. But beneath the surface, the company wasn’t in good shape. And the executive order took longer to implement than people thought.
U.S. Steel’s price collapsed just three months after that executive order.
But veteran investors like me stuck to proven strategies and patterns. We didn’t jump into the latest hot trend based on headlines.
Using my system, traders could’ve executed a bullish trade on January 25 – the day after the executive order was signed – and tripled their money.
Then, using my system to find bearish patterns, traders could’ve tripled their money again on the downside move.
Here’s How You, Too, Can Multiply Your Money…
Just like eight years ago, markets will likely be chaotic and volatile during Trump’s first 100 days.
Many investors react emotionally to headlines or surface-level trends, and that’s a terrible way to invest.
Savvy traders will see these swings for what they really are – opportunities to profit.
Love him or hate him, I can’t tell you how excited I am about the profit opportunities that Trump’s next term is going to give traders.
