Trump 2.0 Will Set Off The Next Melt-Up … Here’s How to Profit

It’s nearly official: The era of Trump 2.0 begins on Monday, January 20.
That’s when Donald Trump will be inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States.
I just recorded a short video to answer the question on all our minds:
“What’s going to happen in the markets once Donald Trump takes office?”
Make no mistake, folks. This is a huge event that could have a monumental impact on your wealth.
That’s because, as soon as Day 1, Trump is expected to begin implementing a tidal wave of pro-business reforms and initiatives to stimulate economic growth.
We’re not just talking about deregulation or cutting taxes, folks.
Think bigger.
We’re talking about sweeping changes that promise to unleash an era of prosperity that hasn’t been seen since the 1990s.
Trump’s moves will impact everything from energy to manufacturing to AI and more.
It could also usher in a bull market for the ages.
Now is the time to take action. There’s still time to prepare your portfolio…
That’s why I sat down with Luis Hernandez, Editor-in-Chief of InvestorPlace, to explain what investors can expect once Trump takes office – and how they can profit.
To help prepare you for this new era, I created a brand-new special report – 5 Top Picks for Trump 2.0 – with five companies that I believe are best-positioned to thrive under Trump's presidency.
This report is exclusively in my Accelerated Profits service, my fastest-moving service with stocks that I expect to make big moves within weeks or months.
My Accelerated Profits subscribers have had the chance for gains such as…
- 60.75% from e.l.f Beauty, Inc. (ELF)
- 114.49% from Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP)
- 135% from CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO)
- 187.28% from YPF Sociedad Anonomia (YPF)
- 604% from Vista Oil & Gas (VIST)
Trump 2.0 could ignite a huge market melt-up. You don’t want to miss any of the opportunities coming our way.
Sincerely,
Louis Navellier
Editor, Market 360
The Editor hereby discloses that as of the date of this email, the Editor, directly or indirectly, owns the following securities that are the subject of the commentary, analysis, opinions, advice, or recommendations in, or which are otherwise mentioned in, the essay set forth below:
CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO), e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF) and Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP)