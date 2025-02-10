I hope you had a great weekend and enjoyed watching yesterday’s Super Bowl!
Earnings season is still going strong, so I had Jason Bodner join me again to discuss our expectations for this week. Among this week’s lineup of companies is Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) which is expected to give a fiscal second-quarter business update on Tuesday, February 11.
We also touch on the news of DeepSeek’s reported performance issues, the end of the manufacturing recession, what I expect from this week’s big inflation readings and more!
I also want to share more about the new book I just released, “The Sacred Truth of Investing”, and how you can order your own copy!
In the meantime, Trump 2.0 continues to make headlines, especially with his latest tariff news on the steel industry and his proposal for the U.S. to take over the Gaza Strip.
I’ll keep my eye on these things as they develop and will give you my thoughts on how investors should respond here in Market 360.
Profiting From a “Made in America” Boom
The fact is, we’re less than a month into a second Trump presidency, and we’re already seeing sweeping changes with executive orders related to energy, manufacturing and artificial intelligence.
As I mentioned in the video, we’re already seeing early signs of a manufacturing comeback. The Trump administration has made it clear that manufacturing will be a cornerstone of its economic agenda.
Donald Trump has promised to slash regulations, lower energy costs and impose tariffs on unfair foreign competition, laying the groundwork for a true “Made in America” revival.
The question that remains is: How can you position yourself to profit?
Well, folks, the answer can be found by identifying the companies that have strategically placed themselves to ride this wave of growth. These are the companies that are willing to adapt to this rapidly changing environment and are ready to innovate during it, putting them in line for extraordinary growth.
In fact, one company I’m recommending to my Growth Investor subscribers is a leader in advanced manufacturing with deep ties to critical American industries. With the Trump administration’s support for domestic manufacturing, this company is set to play a key role in the resurgence of American industrial strength.
I share the name and a lot more information about this company in my report, Made in America: How to Profit from Trump’s Manufacturing Boom.
To learn how to gain access to this report and get your hands on all of my other research on how to profit from Trump’s first 100 days in office, simply go here.
P.S. I am a huge fan of Jason and his investing strategies, including his Quantum Edge system. It gives a “Quantum Score” to roughly 6,000 stocks based on technical and fundamental factors. In fact, Jason’s system beat the S&P 500 7-to-1 over the last 30 years in independent testing and backtesting.
I’m such a big fan of Jason that I included a few of his stories in my new book, “The Sacred Truths of Investing”.
Click here to learn more about Jason’s investment strategy.
