Weekly Stock Grader Analysis: Upgrades & Downgrades on Top Blue-Chip Stocks

Are your holdings on the move? See my updated ratings for 72 stocks.

By Louis Navellier, Editor, Growth Investor Aug 25, 2025, 9:33 am EDT
During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Stock Grader recommendations for 72 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Buy to Strong Buy

SymbolCompany NameQuantitative GradeFundamental GradeTotal Grade
AUAnglogold Ashanti PLCACA
BSXBoston Scientific CorporationABA
CELHCelsius Holdings, Inc.ABA
FWONALiberty Media Corp. Series A Liberty Formula OneAAA
GWREGuidewire Software, Inc.ABA
NTESNetease Inc Sponsored ADRACA
RCLRoyal Caribbean GroupABA
TRVTravelers Companies, Inc.ABA
XELXcel Energy Inc.ACA

Downgraded: Strong Buy to Buy

SymbolCompany NameQuantitative GradeFundamental GradeTotal Grade
BMOBank of MontrealACB
CBOECboe Global Markets IncABB
DRIDarden Restaurants, Inc.ACB
RLRalph Lauren Corporation Class AABB
RYRoyal Bank of CanadaACB
TTWOTake-Two Interactive Software, Inc.ACB

Upgraded: Hold to Buy

SymbolCompany NameQuantitative GradeFundamental GradeTotal Grade
AIGAmerican International Group, Inc.BBB
AITApplied Industrial Technologies, Inc.BCB
AXPAmerican Express CompanyBCB
BACBank of America CorpBCB
BENFranklin Resources, Inc.BCB
CDNSCadence Design Systems, Inc.BCB
EMREmerson Electric Co.BCB
EPDEnterprise Products Partners L.P.BCB
HLTHilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.BCB
IMOImperial Oil LimitedBCB
LECOLincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.BBB
NVTnVent Electric plcBCB
WBSWebster Financial CorporationBBB

Downgraded: Buy to Hold

SymbolCompany NameQuantitative GradeFundamental GradeTotal Grade
AURAurora Innovation, Inc. Class ABCC
BXBlackstone Inc.CBC
FFord Motor CompanyCCC
MCDMcDonald's CorporationBCC
MDTMedtronic PlcCCC
MFCManulife Financial CorporationCBC
NCLHNorwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.BDC
NOKNokia Oyj Sponsored ADRCCC
NVDANVIDIA CorporationCBC
PAYXPaychex, Inc.CCC
PEGPublic Service Enterprise Group IncCCC
ROKURoku, Inc. Class ACCC
SHGShinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADRCCC
SNXTD SYNNEX CorporationCCC
TWTradeweb Markets, Inc. Class ACBC
VMIValmont Industries, Inc.BDC
ZMZoom Communications, Inc. Class ACBC

Upgraded: Sell to Hold

SymbolCompany NameQuantitative GradeFundamental GradeTotal Grade
AMHAmerican Homes 4 Rent Class ADBC
CNQCanadian Natural Resources LimitedDCC
CVECenovus Energy Inc.DCC
DAYDayforce, Inc.CBC
DTDynatrace, Inc.DBC
GLPIGaming and Leisure Properties, Inc.CDC
HSTHost Hotels & Resorts, Inc.DBC
METMetLife, Inc.CDC
PSXPhillips 66DCC
SHWSherwin-Williams CompanyCDC
TROWT. Rowe Price GroupDCC
XOMExxon Mobil CorporationCCC
XPOXPO, Inc.CCC

Downgraded: Hold to Sell

SymbolCompany NameQuantitative GradeFundamental GradeTotal Grade
AMGNAmgen Inc.DBD
CSXCSX CorporationDCD
KEYSKeysight Technologies IncDCD
PHMPulteGroup, Inc.DCD
PYPLPayPal Holdings, Inc.DCD
RACEFerrari NVDCD
ROSTRoss Stores, Inc.DCD

Upgraded: Strong Sell to Sell

SymbolCompany NameQuantitative GradeFundamental GradeTotal Grade
ENTGEntegris, Inc.FDD
FMXFomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV Sponsored ADR Class BDDD
OMCOmnicom Group IncFCD

Downgraded: Sell to Strong Sell

SymbolCompany NameQuantitative GradeFundamental GradeTotal Grade
AMCRAmcor PLCFCF
STLAStellantis N.V.FCF
TGTTarget CorporationFDF
UHAL.BU-Haul Holding Company Series N Non-VotingFCF

To stay on top of my latest stock ratings, plug your holdings into Stock Grader, my proprietary stock screening tool. But, you must be a subscriber to one of my premium services. Or, if you are a member of one of my premium services, you can go here to get started.

Sincerely,

Louis Navellier

Editor, Market 360

Meet Louis Navellier

Louis Navellier is one of Wall Street’s renowned growth investors. Providing investment advice to tens of thousands of investors for more than three decades, he has earned a reputation as a savvy stock picker and unrivaled portfolio manager.

Learn more about Louis

