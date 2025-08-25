Weekly Stock Grader Analysis: Upgrades & Downgrades on Top Blue-Chip Stocks

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Stock Grader recommendations for 72 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.
This Week’s Ratings Changes:
Upgraded: Buy to Strong Buy
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|AU
|Anglogold Ashanti PLC
|A
|C
|A
|BSX
|Boston Scientific Corporation
|A
|B
|A
|CELH
|Celsius Holdings, Inc.
|A
|B
|A
|FWONA
|Liberty Media Corp. Series A Liberty Formula One
|A
|A
|A
|GWRE
|Guidewire Software, Inc.
|A
|B
|A
|NTES
|Netease Inc Sponsored ADR
|A
|C
|A
|RCL
|Royal Caribbean Group
|A
|B
|A
|TRV
|Travelers Companies, Inc.
|A
|B
|A
|XEL
|Xcel Energy Inc.
|A
|C
|A
Downgraded: Strong Buy to Buy
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|BMO
|Bank of Montreal
|A
|C
|B
|CBOE
|Cboe Global Markets Inc
|A
|B
|B
|DRI
|Darden Restaurants, Inc.
|A
|C
|B
|RL
|Ralph Lauren Corporation Class A
|A
|B
|B
|RY
|Royal Bank of Canada
|A
|C
|B
|TTWO
|Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.
|A
|C
|B
Upgraded: Hold to Buy
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|AIG
|American International Group, Inc.
|B
|B
|B
|AIT
|Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|AXP
|American Express Company
|B
|C
|B
|BAC
|Bank of America Corp
|B
|C
|B
|BEN
|Franklin Resources, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|CDNS
|Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|EMR
|Emerson Electric Co.
|B
|C
|B
|EPD
|Enterprise Products Partners L.P.
|B
|C
|B
|HLT
|Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|IMO
|Imperial Oil Limited
|B
|C
|B
|LECO
|Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.
|B
|B
|B
|NVT
|nVent Electric plc
|B
|C
|B
|WBS
|Webster Financial Corporation
|B
|B
|B
Downgraded: Buy to Hold
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|AUR
|Aurora Innovation, Inc. Class A
|B
|C
|C
|BX
|Blackstone Inc.
|C
|B
|C
|F
|Ford Motor Company
|C
|C
|C
|MCD
|McDonald's Corporation
|B
|C
|C
|MDT
|Medtronic Plc
|C
|C
|C
|MFC
|Manulife Financial Corporation
|C
|B
|C
|NCLH
|Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.
|B
|D
|C
|NOK
|Nokia Oyj Sponsored ADR
|C
|C
|C
|NVDA
|NVIDIA Corporation
|C
|B
|C
|PAYX
|Paychex, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|PEG
|Public Service Enterprise Group Inc
|C
|C
|C
|ROKU
|Roku, Inc. Class A
|C
|C
|C
|SHG
|Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR
|C
|C
|C
|SNX
|TD SYNNEX Corporation
|C
|C
|C
|TW
|Tradeweb Markets, Inc. Class A
|C
|B
|C
|VMI
|Valmont Industries, Inc.
|B
|D
|C
|ZM
|Zoom Communications, Inc. Class A
|C
|B
|C
Upgraded: Sell to Hold
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|AMH
|American Homes 4 Rent Class A
|D
|B
|C
|CNQ
|Canadian Natural Resources Limited
|D
|C
|C
|CVE
|Cenovus Energy Inc.
|D
|C
|C
|DAY
|Dayforce, Inc.
|C
|B
|C
|DT
|Dynatrace, Inc.
|D
|B
|C
|GLPI
|Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc.
|C
|D
|C
|HST
|Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.
|D
|B
|C
|MET
|MetLife, Inc.
|C
|D
|C
|PSX
|Phillips 66
|D
|C
|C
|SHW
|Sherwin-Williams Company
|C
|D
|C
|TROW
|T. Rowe Price Group
|D
|C
|C
|XOM
|Exxon Mobil Corporation
|C
|C
|C
|XPO
|XPO, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
Downgraded: Hold to Sell
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|AMGN
|Amgen Inc.
|D
|B
|D
|CSX
|CSX Corporation
|D
|C
|D
|KEYS
|Keysight Technologies Inc
|D
|C
|D
|PHM
|PulteGroup, Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|PYPL
|PayPal Holdings, Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|RACE
|Ferrari NV
|D
|C
|D
|ROST
|Ross Stores, Inc.
|D
|C
|D
Upgraded: Strong Sell to Sell
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|ENTG
|Entegris, Inc.
|F
|D
|D
|FMX
|Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV Sponsored ADR Class B
|D
|D
|D
|OMC
|Omnicom Group Inc
|F
|C
|D
Downgraded: Sell to Strong Sell
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|AMCR
|Amcor PLC
|F
|C
|F
|STLA
|Stellantis N.V.
|F
|C
|F
|TGT
|Target Corporation
|F
|D
|F
|UHAL.B
|U-Haul Holding Company Series N Non-Voting
|F
|C
|F
To stay on top of my latest stock ratings, plug your holdings into Stock Grader, my proprietary stock screening tool. But, you must be a subscriber to one of my premium services. Or, if you are a member of one of my premium services, you can go here to get started.
Sincerely,
Louis Navellier
Editor, Market 360