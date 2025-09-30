A Government Shutdown Won’t Stop This $7 Trillion Market Shock

The clock is ticking.
Lawmakers face a midnight deadline to keep the government funded – and as of this writing, there’s still no deal on the table.
If Congress fails, nonessential government functions could grind to a halt starting tomorrow. That means furloughed workers, delays in infrastructure and permitting as well as temporary disruptions across defense, healthcare and transportation.
Shutdowns like this always grab headlines, and they can shake investor confidence. But here’s the reality: Shutdowns don’t stop capital flows – they only delay them.
The pressure keeps building beneath the surface.
Think about how a geyser works: Pressure builds underground, invisible to the eye, until it suddenly bursts upward with tremendous force.
If you’ve ever been to Yellowstone National Park, you know what I’m talking about.
The park is home to 500 active geysers. Old Faithful may be the most famous, but a truly interesting one is Steamboat Geyser, the tallest active geyser in the world.
You see, Steamboat is unpredictable – it might erupt just a few days apart or wait decades between eruptions.
But when it does erupt, it can last anywhere from three to 40 minutes, shooting water up to 300 feet in the air.
Right now, something similar is happening in the financial markets. But instead of steam, we’re talking about more than $7 trillion sitting in money-market accounts, waiting for a reason to move.
I believe that reason is arriving, through what I call the Trump Shock.
So, in today’s Market 360, I’ll explain why today’s September 30 deadline and the threat of a shutdown are creating pressure that can only end one way – in a massive release of capital. You’ll also see how Trump’s policies are already changing the economic landscape and why that makes the Trump Shock inevitable. Finally, I’ll show you how my system has pinpointed a handful of stocks poised to benefit when the eruption hits.
Let’s dive in.
The Catalysts
Every market shift has a trigger. This time, to put it simply, it’s President Donald Trump.
President Trump’s agenda is already reshaping the economy. His policies aren’t just talk – they’re actions that are redirecting trillions of dollars.
Now, the Trump administration’s policies are already shaking up the global economy.
But here’s the thing… We’re not even a year into his term.
In other words, things are just getting started.
Trump’s agenda is built on two core ideas: economic growth and “America First” policies. That’s a big change for markets that have gotten used to slow growth, heavy regulation and policy gridlock.
Here are some of the most powerful catalysts driving this transformation:
- Tariffs: New tariffs are changing global supply chains and encouraging companies to bring operations back to the U.S. That’s a major shift in policy, one that’s already starting to show its impact on trade and manufacturing.
- Energy: Green energy subsidies are being rolled back, while fossil fuel production and pipeline projects are being fast-tracked. Energy independence is the name of a game, and Trump is ensuring that the U.S. is on the front foot.
- Defense: Billions of dollars in new defense contracts are already being issued to military contractors and infrastructure projects, injecting substantial capital into sectors that were starved under previous administrations.
- Infrastructure: Agencies have been ordered to speed up construction, permitting and procurement to meet Trump’s priorities. That means faster, more efficient use of taxpayer funds, with a focus on building America’s future.
Taken together, these policies represent a shift in how the U.S. economy operates. The emphasis on growth, innovation and sovereignty is igniting a wave of opportunities for businesses and investors alike.
But what makes today of all days so special?
Why Today Is So Important
September 30 marks the final day of the federal fiscal year. In Washington, this is known as “use it or lose it” season. This is when government agencies scramble to commit their remaining budget before the funds expire. If an agency fails to use its full budget, its allocation for the next fiscal year may be reduced.
This pressure leads to massive spending spikes – often in the final days leading up to the deadline. During Trump’s first year in office, agencies spent a staggering $97 billion across more than 509,000 contracts in the final days of September. This year, with Trump back in the White House, that surge in spending could be even bigger.
But what makes today especially critical is the overlap of this deadline with $7 trillion sitting in money-market accounts, just waiting for a reason to move. That money is poised to flood into the market as soon as it gets a signal that it’s safe to enter.
The Trump Shock is that signal.
What Happens if the Government Shuts Down?
Now, there’s a very real risk of a government shutdown tonight. Lawmakers are racing against the clock to finalize funding, and as of now, no deal has been reached.
If Congress doesn’t reach a deal, nonessential government functions could grind to a halt starting tomorrow. That means hundreds of thousands of federal workers furloughed, infrastructure and permitting delays, and temporary disruptions across defense, healthcare, transportation and more.
The odds of a shutdown are now over 88%, according to Polymarket. So, it isn’t looking good.
But here’s the deal, folks: Shutdowns don’t stop capital flows – they often accelerate them. Here’s why:
- If lawmakers reach a deal: Agencies will unleash a spending surge, creating an immediate flood of capital into targeted sectors.
- If a shutdown occurs: The market will dip, but it doesn’t last long. It may lower investor sentiment, but shutdowns tend not to have a major impact on the economy. When Washington reopens, the catch-up spending is explosive.
Either way, the pressure doesn’t disappear – it builds.
How You Can Profit, No Matter What Happens
Shutdown or no shutdown, the timing may be unpredictable – but the outcome is not. The pressure is building, and when it erupts, it will be violent.
The Trump Shock is still coming.
And here’s the key: This rising tide won’t lift all boats. It will be the narrowest, most lucrative bull market in history. Big institutional money won’t flow into indexes. It will hit a handful of select stocks with real earnings power.
But the question is whether you’ll be in front of it – or trying to catch it after the big money has already moved.
Sincerely,
Louis Navellier
Editor, Market 360