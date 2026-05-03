We Just Bought 3 AI Data Center Stocks Before They Explode

I hope you had a good holiday weekend, folks!
Last week, NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) delivered another quarter of record-setting earnings.
I wrote about NVIDIA’s earnings here, but the big takeaway is that the AI boom is far from over. In fact, it’s entering an entirely new phase.
In this new phase, AI isn’t just about NVIDIA anymore.
The focus is shifting to the data centers, and the infrastructure needed to support them. That’s why, over at Growth Investor, I’m doubling down on some of the biggest beneficiaries of the data center boom.
They provide the massive computing power, energy and infrastructure needed to support next-generation AI systems – and demand is exploding.
So, in this week’s Navellier Market Buzz, I’ll tell you why I expect the data center boom to last at least three more years. I’ll also share three of my top data center stocks to buy right now, and what led me to choose them. I’ll also explain why I’m incredibly bullish on AI and why I don’t believe geopolitical tensions are enough to derail this trend.
Click the image below to watch now.
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Plus, the grades in Stock Grader (subscription required) have been updated this week! Click here to plug in your own stocks and see how they’re rated.
AI’s Biggest Opportunity May Still Be Ahead
The more I look at what’s happening in AI right now, the more convinced I am that this boom is still in its early stages.
The next phase may be even bigger than what we’ve seen so far.
Companies are pouring hundreds of billions into AI infrastructure, data centers and computing power – and the scale of this expansion is unlike anything we’ve seen before.
And from what I’m seeing, this buildout is laying the foundation for a much larger shift in how AI develops over the next several years.
According to my research, the U.S. has been working on a project behind closed doors with some of the most innovative minds in academia and corporate America.
The goal? Ensure that America wins the AI arms race against China.
How? With the world’s first AI “Mega Computer”.
It will have a physical footprint larger than the state of Texas. Not only that, but it will power an AI model over 1,000 times more powerful than any of the conventional models out there right now.
When it launches, it could unlock new breakthroughs in AI… quantum computing… nuclear fusion… and even cures for cancers.
Bottom line, the future is about to get a lot more interesting, folks.
But it will also create a $100 trillion “reset” of the AI landscape and the U.S. economy – and I want you to be prepared.
Click here to watch the full presentation now.
Sincerely,
Louis Navellier
Editor, Market 360
P.S. The market doesn’t behave the way it used to, which means traditional buy-and-hold strategies can become much harder to rely on by themselves.
That’s why I want to make sure you know about The Convergence Summit happening Thursday, May 28, at 8 p.m. Eastern.
During the event, my colleague Jonathan Rose and Marc Chaikin of Chaikin Analytics, our corporate affiliate, will explain a new “smart money” trigger they’ve developed to help identify where institutional capital may be moving before the broader market catches on.
Click here to reserve your free spot now.
The Editor hereby discloses that as of the date of this email, the Editor, directly or indirectly, owns the following securities that are the subject of the commentary, analysis, opinions, advice, or recommendations in, or which are otherwise mentioned in, the essay set forth below:
NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)