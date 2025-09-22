Crypto Boom, Fed Cuts & Tesla’s Next Big Bet with Luke Lango

Last week, the Federal Reserve, in a move that surprised no one, cut key interest rates by 0.25%. But Wall Street still celebrated, and each of the major indices ended the week at record highs.
This week, we’ll hear from several Fed officials who are scheduled to speak, including Chairman Jerome Powell and the newest member, Stephen Miran. Investors will be listening closely to the remarks in hopes of clarity about any rate cuts to come.
Also, on Friday, we’ll get a look at the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index. Economists are expecting the PCE to increase 0.3% in August, above July’s 0.2% rise, or a 2.7% year-over-year jump. Look out for my thoughts on the results this week in Market 360.
Now, this week on Navellier Market Buzz, I’m joined again by my friend and colleague Luke Lango. We talked about the Fed’s guidance on future rate cuts, the quantum computing surge, the crypto boom, how Tesla Inc.’s (TSLA) Optimus robot shows the future of robotics and much more!
Click the image below to watch now.
The Robots Have Arrived
As Luke and I discussed in today’s Market Buzz, we’re already seeing robots do things we never thought were possible a few years ago.
For example, the Optimus robot serving popcorn at Tesla’s diner and robots competing in an Olympics-style competition in China with events like soccer, boxing and track & field.
It all sounds like something out of a Hollywood movie. But this is only the beginning, folks. If robots can do those things now, just imagine what they’ll be able to do in the next few years.
In fact, Luke and I, along with our colleague Eric Fry, predict the next phase of the AI Revolution will be all about robotics – or physical AI.
It will reshape entire industries, from logistics and retail to agriculture and construction. It could spark a new $20 trillion economic wave… and reward those who get in position early.
That’s why we created an exclusive portfolio of seven stocks that can power this next phase of the AI Revolution, potentially becoming the next market leaders and giving investors some of the biggest gains in a decade.
