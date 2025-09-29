NVIDIA’s Monster AI Deal, Louis’ AI Appliers | Jobs & Fed in Focus

The major indices finally took a breather last week as macro data cast a bit of doubt on whether the Federal Reserve would cut key interest rates as quickly as anticipated. The cost of the AI buildout also raised concerns among analysts, leading investors to sell.
But I don’t want you to worry – it’s perfectly natural for the market to digest some of its recent gains.
The important thing is the fact that it’s been a strong September, overall… which is quite unusual.
With two days left in the month, September is set to end in the green. With only one day left in the month, the S&P 500, Dow and NASDAQ are all up 3.1%, 1.7% and 5.3%, respectively.
Now, as the third quarter draws to a close, Congress is on the clock to reach an agreement on government spending. They have until midnight tomorrow, or the government will shut down.
And while we wait for cooler heads to prevail, it was announced today that the Bureau of Labor Statistics will “suspend all operations.” So, it looks like we may not be getting the monthly jobs report on Friday, as scheduled.
But the overall trend has shown that job creation is weak, and the fact remains that this is a key piece of data for the Fed’s decision-making process on rate cuts. So, it looks like we’ll just have to wait and see.
Regardless of short-term market noise, the AI Revolution keeps powering ahead. So, in this week’s Navellier Market Buzz, I talk about NVIDIA Corporation’s (NVDA) big deal with OpenAI, why last week’s good economic news turned into bad news for the market, my picks of the best AI appliers to invest in now, who’s winning the quantum computing race and much more.
NVIDIA Marked the Tipping Point for Physical AI
NVIDIA’s big investment in OpenAI – $100 billion to exact – further cements its domination in the AI space.
The company plans on selling millions of its graphics processing units (GPUs) to OpenAI. These GPUs will help OpenAI train its next generation of AI models, which could eventually enable them to think, move and make decisions in real time.
In other words, NVIDIA’s chips are at the center of the Physical AI shift. This rollout could be as transformative as the iPhone, reshaping entire industries and society itself.
Now, only a select group of companies is powering this revolution. They’re building the hardware, infrastructure and intelligence that will make Physical AI part of our everyday lives.
That’s why Eric Fry, Luke Lango and I put together an exclusive portfolio of seven companies that we believe will spark a $20 trillion economic wave and reward those who get in early.
