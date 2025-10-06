Shutdown, Jobs Shock & the AI Stock Rally

Last week, our government shut down for the first time since December 2018. It lasted 35 days, the longest in U.S. history. But I don’t expect this shutdown to last that long.
Although we’re several days into the shutdown, the market doesn’t seem worried. In fact, all the major indices have been up since last Wednesday, when the shutdown was announced.
Now, what’s encouraging is that this broader strength is in line with what Bespoke Investment Group found regarding the market’s response to the six previous government shutdowns.
A week after a shutdown, the S&P 500’s median gain was 0.6%. A month later, it was up 2%, in three months, 6.6%, six months, 12.1% and 19.7% a year later.
The bottom line is that the stock market doesn’t get screwed up during shutdowns. So, in today’s Navellier Market Buzz, I’ll further explain what the shutdown means for investors. We’ll also talk about how the latest private payroll reports impacted the markets and my favorite AI stocks right now, specifically defense and data centers stocks.
Another Way to Profit During the Shutdown
