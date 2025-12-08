Gold Soars. Bitcoin Slips. Fed Incoming.

The Santa Claus rally is here, folks!
Positive sentiment has returned to the market, and it’s all thanks to earnings. With all but the stragglers yet to report, it’s clear that this quarterly announcement season was simply incredible – with sales up 8.2%, earnings up 16.5% and upside surprises at a four-year high.
The big question is… can it get any better from here?
This simple answer is yes, it can. And that’s because I expect the positive momentum to continue right through Christmas into the New Year – and on into 2026.
Before we get there, though, we have a big week ahead of us, with the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision set for this Wednesday. A rate cut is expected, but I’ll be watching to see how dovish the Fed is in its official statement following its final meeting of the year. I’ll share my thoughts in this Thursday’s edition of Market 360, so keep your eyes peeled for that.
In the meantime, in this week’s Navellier Market Buzz, I dig into the powerful “Santa Claus rally” driving stocks higher. I’ll explain why analysts’ rushed upward revisions are creating fresh buying pressure, why this remains a narrow AI-and-gold-driven market and why I believe no one should be selling into this December strength.
Click the image below to watch now.
If you’d like to see more of my videos, click here to subscribe to my YouTube channel.
Plus, the grades in Stock Grader (subscription required) have been updated this week! Click here to plug in your own stocks and see how they rate.
The Opportunity Forming for 2026
Now, as 2025 begins to wind down, there’s something I want you to be thinking about as we head into 2026…
There is a massive economic realignment beginning to take shape. Trillions of dollars from corporations, foreign governments and Washington are already flowing into the United States to build AI data centers, energy systems, modern factories and the advanced supply chains our economy hasn’t had in decades.
You may already know this, but here’s the part most investors are missing right now.
As soon as January 2, these massive shifts will begin to accelerate. And the biggest winners of this shift won’t be the same household names…
They’ll be the small, overlooked U.S. companies sitting at the chokepoints of this $11.3 trillion capital wave – the suppliers for the data center contracts, the rare earths owners powering critical technologies and the firms enabling automation, logistics, nuclear energy and the next wave of domestic production.
These are the companies positioned to deliver the American Dream 2.0.
That’s why my colleagues Eric Fry, Luke Lango and I just went live earlier this morning at a special summit to explain what’s happening, how you can prepare and most importantly, how to profit.
We’ve spent months mapping the bottlenecks where this money converges. Our goal was simple: identify the handful of U.S. companies most likely to become the structural winners of this economic reset.
The result is a fully built, 12-stock model portfolio designed for the next two years of this transition, called Power Portfolio 2026.
If you want to understand the scale of what’s unfolding – and position yourself before this capital wave goes vertical – I encourage you to watch a replay of our American Dream 2.0 Summit now.
Sincerely,
Louis Navellier
Editor, Market 360