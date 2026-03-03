3 Stocks Smart Investors Are Buying Right Now

Markets have been a rollercoaster lately, as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continue to create uncertainty and drive sharp swings in energy prices.
But investors saw some relief today. The major indices opened higher after President Trump announced that attacks on Iran’s power plants would be postponed, following what he called “very good and productive” talks.
However, uncertainty still remains. The Strait of Hormuz is still closed, and even after it reopens, it could take months for energy shipments to return to normal levels.
That kind of environment can make many investors hesitant and unsure of what to do next.
So, in this week’s Navellier Market Buzz, I explained why I’m not nearly as concerned as many investors right now – and where I’m seeing opportunity instead. I broke down three stocks that I believe are well-positioned for this environment, including a defense name, a gold play and one infrastructure company that I think is the most interesting one out of all three.
Click the image below to watch now.
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The Bigger Shift Taking Shape Right Now
Now, those three stocks I mentioned might seem completely unrelated. But I don’t see three separate ideas. I see the same pressure showing up in different places…
The defense name reflects a surge in demand that supply chains aren’t fully prepared to handle.
Gold is responding to a steady loss of confidence in currencies.
And that infrastructure company is tied to the AI boom – and the major restraints involving power, materials and capacity.
That bigger shift is what my InvestorPlace colleague Eric Fry focused on in his FutureProof 2026 presentation last week.
In it, he explained why he sees significant downside in the mega-cap tech names. In fact, he thinks some of the world’s most powerful tech companies, including Google, Amazon, Meta and Microsoft, could have a day of reckoning in less than a month from now.
On the other hand, he sees huge potential in a new class of small, asset-heavy stocks that supply these mega-cap tech companies with the physical goods they need.
He even shared over a dozen names on his watch list in his presentation. But it won’t be available for much longer.
Go here to watch Eric’s briefing now.
Sincerely,
Louis Navellier
Editor, Market 360